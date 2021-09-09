header image

1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Gibbon Conservation Center to Remain in Saugus…For Now
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
Dennis, a one-year-old Northern White Cheeked Gibbon, sticks his tongue out while clinging to the chain link fence of his enclosure on Friday. The gibbons at the Gibbon Conservation Center are enjoying their misting system, says Gibbon Conservation Center director Gabriella Skollar. "When it goes over 95, over 100, we turn it on and keep them cooler." Despite the misting system, the center is looking for property closer to the coast to move the center to a more mild climate. According the National Weather Service, high should remain in the 90s through the weekend, and cool to the high 80s by Tuesday. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal. 09252015

 

Following the announcement that the Gibbon Conservation Center would be leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, officials said they are planning to stay a bit longer.

The center was set to move to a 26-acre property in Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County, hoping to expand enclosures for the three dozen gibbons and head to a more temperate climate, but their purchase fell through, said Gabi Skollar, the center’s director.

Now, the center is working toward purchasing its current 5-acre site in Saugus, as the lease ended in July, buying the organization more time to look for a permanent home, Skollar said.

The center is still in search of a larger facility that would allow them to grow, with at least 20 useable acres, as well as a facility in a better climate, as the SCV is too hot and dry for their typical climate, Skollar added.

However, the center is here to stay for the next couple of years, Skollar said, adding that in the meantime, residents can swing into the now reopened Saugus center.

Reservations are required to visit the Gibbon Conservation Center, located at 19100 Esguerra Road in Saugus, which is open to the public each Saturday and Sunday for a fee of $15 per adult, $10 seniors, $12 students and teens, $5 kids ages 5-12, with a max of 25 people per group. Children under 4 are not allowed currently and masks are required. Private tours are also available both weekdays and weekends.

For more information, visit gibboncenter.org or call the center at (661) 296-2737.
