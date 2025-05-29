Gibbon Conservation Center Welcomes New Baby Girl

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus has announced a critically endangered Northern white-cheeked female gibbon was born on Thursday, May 8, to parents Canter and Lucia. The female gibbon baby, who is yet to be named, is the couple’s second offspring.

It is estimated that the Northern white-cheeked gibbon has a population of only 1,000 gibbons left in the wilds of Vietnam, Laos and China.

“While summer can be a fun time for vacations and activities, every year we see a decline in visitors, our expenses, however, stay the same,” said Gabriella Skollar, director of the Gibbon Center. “This year we have two donors who are willing to make a matching gift up to $15,000 through the end of June.”

To donate to the Gibbon Conservation Center visit www.gibboncenter.org/donations.html.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is a non-profit center to promote the conservation, study and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation. Gibbons are endangered small apes native to the dwindling rain forests of Southeast, South and East Asia. They are known for their unique vocalizations.

The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus was founded in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick. Mootnick died in 2011. The Gibbon Center houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere. Is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon.

It also has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species. The Gibbon Center provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists.

The goals of the GCC include helping to ensure the conservation and survival of all gibbon species in the wild and in captivity; to provide a captive haven for all gibbon species as a complement to protecting them in the wild; to educate the public and add to the knowledge on gibbons for the scientific community, rehabilitation centers and zoos and to support ongoing field conservation projects.

To visit the Gibbon Center visit www.gibboncenter.org/visiting-us.html.

Visit the Gibbon Conservation Center gift shop at www.gibboncenter.org/gift-shop.html.

Like this: Like Loading...