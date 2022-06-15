Gibbons Center Close to 100 New Member Goal

With half a month left, the Gibbon Conservation Center is extending an offer to purchase a full year membership for 2022 and get a 2023 membership included, to help them reach their 100 new member goal.

The Conservation Center is hoping to hit a 100 new full year memberships before June 30. These memberships help fund the center and their efforts for conservation.

The center recently thanked their 78 new members and are seeking just 22 more to close out their goal. The memberships include a guest, allowing members to bring a friend each time they visit the gibbons.

Memberships start at $30 for students and max at $500 for the Golden Gibbon Membership for the annual deals.

Memberships Levels:

-$500 Golden Gibbon Membership

Includes recognition on our website, a CD of the gibbons singing, a calendar, an airbrushed tote and a family membership

Plus a Personalized Brick on our Patio, an airbrushed T-shirt, and a Private Tour for 5 people

-$250 Silver Gibbon Membership

Includes recognition on our website, a CD of the gibbons singing, and a calendar (December only)

-Plus an airbrushed tote, and a family membership

-$100 Bronze Gibbon Membership

Includes recognition on our website, a CD of the gibbons singing, and a calendar (December only)

-$90 Family Membership

-$65 General Membership (+ 1 guest)

-$40 Teacher or Senior Membership

-$30 Student membership

Does not include guest admission or

reciprocal facilities

Certain Memberships allow free admission to certain reciprocating facilities and 50% off at at others.

FREE Admission with Membership & Valid ID

Amarillo Zoo

Bramble Park Zoo

Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science (CA)

Cape May County Zoo

Columbian Park Zoo

Cosley Zoo

Dakota Zoo

Henry Villas Zoo

Henson Robinson Zoo

Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo

Micke Grove Zoo (CA)

Pine Grove Zoo

Pocatello Zoo

Project Survival Cat Haven (CA)

Saint Louis Zoo

Santa Ana Zoo (CA)

Thompson Park Conservancy – NYS Zoo

World of Wonders Science Museum (CA)

50% off Admission with Membership & Valid ID

Alameda Park Zoo

Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park

Blank Park Zoo

California Wolf Center (CA) Reservations Required contact alma@gibboncenter.org for code

Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo

Charles Paddock Zoo (CA)

CuriOdyssey (CA)

El Paso Zoological Society

Happy Hollow Park Zoo (CA)

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary

The Jackson Zoological Society

Lake Superior Zoo

New Mexico BioPark

New Zoo & Adventure Park

Niabi Zoo

Potawatomi Zoo

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Folsom (CA)

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Fort Lauderdale

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Fort Worth

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Las Vegas

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Littleton

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Lynchburg

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Roseville

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Trumbull

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Utah

SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Woodbridge

​The Texas Zoo

Tracy Aviary

Waikiki Aquarium

Washington Park Zoo

Zoo Montana

Zoo of Acadiana

