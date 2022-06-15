header image

Gibbons Center Close to 100 New Member Goal
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022

With half a month left, the Gibbon Conservation Center is extending an offer to purchase a full year membership for 2022 and get a 2023 membership included, to help them reach their 100 new member goal.

The Conservation Center is hoping to hit a 100 new full year memberships before June 30. These memberships help fund the center and their efforts for conservation.

The center recently thanked their 78 new members and are seeking just 22 more to close out their goal. The memberships include a guest, allowing members to bring a friend each time they visit the gibbons.

Memberships start at $30 for students and max at $500 for the Golden Gibbon Membership for the annual deals.

To get a membership click the link.

Memberships Levels: 

-$500 Golden Gibbon Membership 
Includes recognition on our website, a CD of the gibbons singing, a calendar, an airbrushed tote and a family membership
Plus a Personalized Brick on our Patio, an airbrushed T-shirt, and a Private Tour for 5 people

-$250 Silver Gibbon Membership 
Includes recognition on our website, a CD of the gibbons singing,  and a calendar (December only)

-Plus an airbrushed tote, and a family membership

-$100 Bronze Gibbon Membership 
Includes recognition on our website, a CD of the gibbons singing, and a calendar (December only)

-$90 Family Membership

-$65 General Membership  (+ 1 guest)

-$40 Teacher or Senior Membership

-$30 Student membership

Does not include guest admission or
reciprocal facilities

Certain Memberships allow free admission to certain reciprocating facilities and 50% off at at others.

FREE Admission with Membership & Valid ID
Amarillo Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo
Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science (CA)
Cape May County Zoo
Columbian Park Zoo
Cosley Zoo
Dakota Zoo
Henry Villas Zoo
Henson Robinson Zoo
Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo
Micke Grove Zoo (CA)
Pine Grove Zoo
Pocatello Zoo
Project Survival Cat Haven (CA)
Saint Louis Zoo
Santa Ana Zoo (CA)
Thompson Park Conservancy – NYS Zoo
World of Wonders Science Museum (CA)

50% off Admission with Membership & Valid ID
Alameda Park Zoo
Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park
Blank Park Zoo
California Wolf Center (CA) Reservations Required contact alma@gibboncenter.org for code
Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo
Charles Paddock Zoo (CA)
CuriOdyssey (CA)
El Paso Zoological Society
Happy Hollow Park Zoo (CA)
Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary
The Jackson Zoological Society
Lake Superior Zoo
New Mexico BioPark
New Zoo & Adventure Park
Niabi Zoo
Potawatomi Zoo
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Folsom (CA)
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Fort Lauderdale
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Fort Worth
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Las Vegas
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Littleton
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Lynchburg
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Roseville
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Trumbull
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Utah
SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium Woodbridge
​The Texas Zoo
Tracy Aviary
Waikiki Aquarium
Washington Park Zoo
Zoo Montana
Zoo of Acadiana

 
