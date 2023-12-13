header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 13
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
| Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
Water drop


The Gibbon Conservation Center announced it has reached the November matching gift goal, thanking everyone who donated to its goal of raising $15,000.

Rocky Update:

Rocky is now 5 months old and brimming with personality. He’s quite vocal, often making his desires known. While primarily formula-fed, he occasionally screams when he sees caregivers eating, hinting at his desire for solid food. His favorites include bananas, blueberries, cooked apples, and yams, though he exhibits less enthusiasm for vegetables.

Outdoors, Rocky enjoys swinging and exploring, while indoors, he delights in noisy crinkly toys. His mother visits him regularly for brief, bonding moments, and the center will continue facilitating these interactions to strengthen their connection.

Limited-Edition Calendars Available:

The long-awaited calendars have finally arrived. These are available for purchase in the gift shop, but quantities are limited. People are encouraged to order soon to ensure they can receive their copy.

The Gibbon Conservation Center  is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon and has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species. The center provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists of gibbons, an endangered ape. The center also participates in all relevant Species Survival Plans.

The Gibbon Conservation Center was founded in 1976 by the late Alan Richard Mootnick. It houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere.  

For more information and to visit the Gibbon Conservation Center or to donate visit www.gibboncenter.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift

Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
FULL STORY...

SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive

SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show

WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance

Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
FULL STORY...

Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA

Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA
Monday, Dec 11, 2023
Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
The Gibbons Conservation Center is thrilled to announce they reached their goal, thanking everyone who donated to their November Matching Gift of $15,000.
Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
The November fire that shut down a section of the 10 Freeway — subsequently reopening more than a week after the blaze severely damaged a crucial artery for Los Angeles drivers — brought comparison to the 1994 Northridge earthquake and damage it caused to roadways across the region.
CSUN Prof:1994 Earthquake Recovery Influenced Quick Repair of Recent 10 Freeway Fire
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
As the busiest shopping season of the year ramps up, the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, Team DEO, is calling on all L.A. County residents to shop at local mom and pop shops and small businesses across the county during the holiday season.
Win a $500 Gift Card to Local Mom & Pop Shops
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is lighting up the holiday season with a major discount at the pump throughout the West Coast.
Dec. 14: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Per Gallon off Fuel
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
SCV Water recently partnered with the College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute to develop a Project Management training for local water professionals.
SCV Water, COC Partner to Develop Project Management Training
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.
COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
Do you have a child or student that is a sixth to eighth-grader with no plans during Winter Break the week of Jan. 2-5? The College of the Canyons Winter Institute is offering hands on career exploration for junior high school students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade.
Jan. 2-5: COC Winter Institute for Grades 6-8
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club recently delivered carloads of toy donations for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station annual toy drive. The SCV Sheriff's Station is collecting toys through Monday, Dec. 18.
SCV Corvette Club Donates to Sheriff’s Annual Toy Drive
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host a Community Passports Fair for Santa Clarita residents on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to apply for a new passport.
Dec. 14: One Day Only Passport Fair in Newhall
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has announced the official launch of the $68.6M Landlord Relief Fund to assist mom-and-pop landlords recoup losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landlord Relief Fund Officially Launched
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
The Governing Board of the Castaic Union School District met on Monday, Dec. 11 to elect new officers for 2024. Janene Maxon will serve as board president and Fred Malcomb will serve as clerk.
Castaic School District Board Elects 2024 Officers
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
Commitment to a literal six-day creation has marked The Master’s University since its founding.
Feb. 24: TMU’s 30th Annual Creation Summit
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Calling all William S. Hart Union High School District performers, students, teachers and administrators! WiSH is excited to introduce Hart District's Got Talent Variety Showcase.
WiSH Foundation Seeking Performers for Hart District Talent Show
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.  
Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.
Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
The Master's University women's basketball team traveled down to Los Angeles Sunday for an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Loyola Marymount, coming up on the short end of the 58-46 score.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short in Exhibition Match Against LMU 46-58
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
As we embrace the joy and warmth of the holiday season, I want to share some valuable insights on how we can make this time even more special – by giving back to our community and protecting our planet.
Ken Striplin | Festive Guide to Holiday Sustainability
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
College of the Canyons has been awarded $600,000 from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office in support of Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) acceleration and Open Educational Resources (OER) materials that can be used and repurposed by other California community colleges.
COC Awarded $600K for Zero Textbook Cost, OER Materials
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for its annual organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: COC Board Slated to Elect New Officers
SCVNews.com
%d