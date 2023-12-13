Gibbons Conservation Center Earns November Matching Gift

The Gibbon Conservation Center announced it has reached the November matching gift goal, thanking everyone who donated to its goal of raising $15,000.

Rocky is now 5 months old and brimming with personality. He’s quite vocal, often making his desires known. While primarily formula-fed, he occasionally screams when he sees caregivers eating, hinting at his desire for solid food. His favorites include bananas, blueberries, cooked apples, and yams, though he exhibits less enthusiasm for vegetables.

Outdoors, Rocky enjoys swinging and exploring, while indoors, he delights in noisy crinkly toys. His mother visits him regularly for brief, bonding moments, and the center will continue facilitating these interactions to strengthen their connection.

The long-awaited calendars have finally arrived. These are available for purchase in the gift shop, but quantities are limited. People are encouraged to order soon to ensure they can receive their copy.

The Gibbon Conservation Center is the only institution in the world to house and breed all four genera of gibbon and has successfully reproduced seven gibbon species. The center provides observation and non-invasive research opportunities for students and scientists of gibbons, an endangered ape. The center also participates in all relevant Species Survival Plans.

The Gibbon Conservation Center was founded in 1976 by the late Alan Richard Mootnick. It houses the rarest group of apes in the Western Hemisphere.

