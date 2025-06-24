Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising

The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.

While summer can be a fun time for vacations and activities every year, the center sees a decline in visitors, but expenses stay the same. This year two donors are willing to make a matching gift up to $15,000 though the end of June.

At this writing, 77 percent of that $15,000 June fundraising goal had been reached.

To donate visit Donate.

Some other goals the public has recently helped accomplish include finding sponsors for all of the gibbons at the center for 2025, and all the funding needed to complete Rocky’s House.

If you have questions email to alma@gibboncenter.org.

For more information visit https://www.gibboncenter.org/.

