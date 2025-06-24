header image

June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
| Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025

The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.

While summer can be a fun time for vacations and activities every year, the center sees a decline in visitors, but expenses stay the same. This year two donors are willing to make a matching gift up to $15,000 though the end of June.

At this writing, 77 percent of that $15,000 June fundraising goal had been reached.

To donate visit Donate.

Some other goals the public has recently helped accomplish include finding sponsors for all of the gibbons at the center for 2025, and all the funding needed to complete Rocky’s House.

If you have questions email to alma@gibboncenter.org.

For more information visit https://www.gibboncenter.org/.
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive

June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
FULL STORY...

SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons

SCV Food Pantry to Receive $30K ‘Makeover’ from Albertsons
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, the longest-running and largest food assistance organization in the SCV, has been selected by Albertsons Companies to receive a $30,000 makeover grant.
FULL STORY...

June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing

June 21: Sam Dixon Cornhole Tournament at Lucky Luke Brewing
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center invites the community to the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Company.
FULL STORY...

June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park

June 28: Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day at Acton Park
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Amateur Ham Radio National Field Day will be held Saturday, June 28, at Acton Park, noon to 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
VIA CEO Forum Survey
The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.
VIA CEO Forum Survey
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Luke Brueckner, a former player and assistant coach with The Master's University golf team, has been hired as the new head coach for both the men's and women's programs.
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a "Pride at the Park" event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
