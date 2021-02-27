Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Launches First-Ever Diversity and Advocacy Department

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 26, 2021

By Press Release



The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced on Feb. 26 that Kenya Yarbrough will lead its newly-created and first-ever Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, Access, and Advocacy Initiative.

The DEIA&A Initiative is designed to embrace the diversity of the largest girl-serving nonprofit in Los Angeles and champion the communities it serves.

Under Yarbrough’s leadership, DEIA&A seeks to understand the complex and rich identities within the organization.

By ensuring that GSGLA programs, policies, and organizational culture promote diversity and inclusion through equitable opportunities, collaborative relationships, and meaningful experiences, the initiative will foster empathetic leadership at all levels of the organization, and cultivate a council-wide environment of belonging for the diverse voices and perspectives of the greater Los Angeles community.

“Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles is deeply committed to building inclusion and access at all levels of our council, from ensuring every girl in Los Angeles has the life-changing opportunity to be part of the Girl Scout movement to championing diversity and equity in our organizational culture,” said Theresa Edy-Kiene, CEO, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. “We are grateful for Kenya’s visionary leadership and commitment to this urgent and important work.”

In her newly-created role as Director of DEIA&A, Yarbrough will lay the foundation for the department’s evolving strategy.

Key focuses include: overseeing the sustainable integration of inclusive leadership competencies in girl programming and organizational culture; promoting and advocating for policy and legislation at the local and state level that supports equity and opportunity for girls; elevating civic education that inspires girls.

Additionally, Yarbrough will lead the development of intentional strategies in culture, program, and service that remove barriers, foster involvement, and encourage empathetic leadership – a key pillar of the Girl Scout Experience – in girl and adult members, staff, and volunteers.

Yarbrough led the organization’s Black History Month campaign, Celebrate Black History Month, through creating a dedicated blog and social media campaign highlighting groundbreaking African American Girl Scout alumnae who have advocated and championed for girls, particularly girls of color – thought to be the largest repository of Black Girl Scout history.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to lead efforts that elevate GSGLA’s work and commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Yarbrough. “It is paramount that all girls have a sense of belonging and that their perspectives are valued, and I am looking forward to encouraging inclusive leadership and ensuring that the Girl Scout experience is accessible to every girl.”

Prior to her new role, Yarbrough served for a decade as Director of Marketing & Communications for GSGLA, where she led strategies to strengthen the iconic Girl Scouts brand and amplified voices and stories that highlighted the diverse makeup of GSGLA members and their families.

She began her career at GSGLA with a depth of experience in communications, journalism, and PR in the entertainment industry, and in the political sphere for elected officials in Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English: American Studies and a minor in political science from UCLA, a Master’s in Mass Communication from California State University Northridge, and a Master’s of Public Administration from San Diego State University.

She is a board member of the UCLA Black Alumni Association and a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, PRSA, ColorComm, and the Black Public Relations Society.

Yarbrough assumes her position effective immediately and will be based out of the organization’s downtown Los Angeles headquarters.

About Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles: Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves nearly 44,000 girls in partnership with more than 21,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County and parts of Kern, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Los Angeles, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STE(A)M. To join, volunteer, or support, visit GirlScoutsLA.org or call 213-213-0123.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...