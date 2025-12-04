Give a Gift with Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive

Nearly 1000 kids are looking for their Christmas toys through Northeast Valley Health Center’s Holiday Toy Drive.

NEVHC is looking for those wanting to help spread the holiday cheer with new toy donations for kids and their families.

The drive events bring the community together with festive activities, valuable family resources, as well as toys for every child.

Those who want to donate can follow the link on their page or check out their online gift lists for purchase.

To spread even more cheer consider giving a sponsorship to help make the event even better.

For questions, please contact Development Manager, Steven Mendoza, at stevenmendoza@nevhc.org or 818-270-9518

