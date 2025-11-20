Give the Gift of Joy with Child & Family Center’s Adopt a Family This Holiday Season

This holiday season, you can do something truly life-changing for a neighbor in need.

The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The families in our Adopt-a-Family Program are receiving critical services for mental health challenges, substance use, or domestic violence.

For many of them, the holidays are not just stressful, they can be heartbreaking. Simple traditions, like exchanging gifts or sharing a special meal, may feel far out of reach.

You can change that.

By adopting a family, you’re not just giving presents, you’re reminding them that they are seen, valued, and not alone.

How it works:

-Sign up to Adopt-a-Family by Dec. 5th. Visit our website for details.

-Child & Family Center will provide you with a personalized wish list from your assigned family.

– Drop off your gifts Dec. 8–11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

-We are also requesting gift cards for teens in the amount of $25 to Target and Walmart.

“The families we serve are navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of the Child & Family Center. “When someone adopts a family for the holidays, it becomes more than a gesture—it becomes a lifeline of compassion. It tells them they matter, they are supported, and they are not alone.”

Toys. A warm blanket. Shoes. Somethings we take for granted as always being available to us are just the items our families need.

Your generosity can help a child wake up to a morning filled with excitement instead of worry and help parents feel supported as they navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Be a hero for a local family this holiday season.

To sign up email Cheryl.Jones@childfamilycenter.org and adopt a family today. To learn more visit the website.

