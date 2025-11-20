header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 19
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Give the Gift of Joy with Child & Family Center’s Adopt a Family This Holiday Season
| Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
Water drop


This holiday season, you can do something truly life-changing for a neighbor in need.

The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The families in our Adopt-a-Family Program are receiving critical services for mental health challenges, substance use, or domestic violence.

For many of them, the holidays are not just stressful, they can be heartbreaking. Simple traditions, like exchanging gifts or sharing a special meal, may feel far out of reach.

You can change that.

By adopting a family, you’re not just giving presents, you’re reminding them that they are seen, valued, and not alone.

How it works:

-Sign up to Adopt-a-Family by Dec. 5th. Visit our website for details.

-Child & Family Center will provide you with a personalized wish list from your assigned family.

–  Drop off your gifts Dec. 8–11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

-We are also requesting gift cards for teens in the amount of $25 to Target and Walmart.

“The families we serve are navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Nikki Buckstead, President and CEO of the Child & Family Center. “When someone adopts a family for the holidays, it becomes more than a gesture—it becomes a lifeline of compassion. It tells them they matter, they are supported, and they are not alone.”

Toys. A warm blanket. Shoes. Somethings we take for granted as always being available to us are just the items our families need.

Your generosity can help a child wake up to a morning filled with excitement instead of worry and help parents feel supported as they navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Be a hero for a local family this holiday season.

To sign up email Cheryl.Jones@childfamilycenter.org and adopt a family today. To learn more visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Give the Gift of Joy with Child & Family Center’s Adopt a Family This Holiday Season

Give the Gift of Joy with Child & Family Center’s Adopt a Family This Holiday Season
Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Fundraising Holiday Boutique

Dec. 13: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Fundraising Holiday Boutique
Tuesday, Nov 18, 2025
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6,7: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

Dec. 6,7: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host its annual fundraiser and Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 6: Santa Clarita History Center Inaugural ‘Polar Express Experience’

Dec. 6: Santa Clarita History Center Inaugural ‘Polar Express Experience’
Friday, Nov 14, 2025
Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society's 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 22: Placerita Canyon Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration, Movie Night

Nov. 22: Placerita Canyon Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration, Movie Night
Friday, Nov 14, 2025
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host two upcoming family-friendly holiday events on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration will be held 4-5 p.m., followed by Movie Night at the Acorn Amphitheater, 5-8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Give the Gift of Joy with Child & Family Center’s Adopt a Family This Holiday Season
The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Give the Gift of Joy with Child & Family Center’s Adopt a Family This Holiday Season
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has been recognized by the California Chamber of Commerce for having the strongest pro-business and economic growth voting records in the State Senate.  
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron’s behavior at the Earth’s core.
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita Mail Processing and Distribution Center will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season and they ready to handle it 
Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
A landmark study led by two California State University, Northridge graduate students has revealed that recent heat waves, which caused the mass mortality of fire corals, contributed to the widespread elimination of the last standing coral flourishing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, marking a turning point in the ecology of shallow coral reefs in the region.
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The comedy "Native Gardens" by Karen Zacarias and presented by HOPE Theatre Arts will open at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 20 for a limited run.
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
The "Christmas Dreams" concert presented by the Santa Clarita Valley All-Voice Barbershop Chorus will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
As temperatures drop and winter weather sets in, the Los County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners of the importance of keeping furry companions warm and safe.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to clear the way for the Entrada South/Valencia Commerce Center development project, one of the largest proposals to come before the board in recent years.
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted its 175th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 17.
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
College of the Canyons women's soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
College of the Canyons freshman Lili Martinez scored a game-high 23 points to help push past visiting San Bernardino Valley College 72-60 at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College
College of the Canyons men's basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion as visiting Chaffey College was able to beat the buzzer in a tight 82-81 final score at Lee Smelser Court on Saturday night, Nov. 15.
Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College
TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round
The Master's University women's volleyball team has been named the No. 14 seed and will host the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Opening Round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.
TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
The Master's University women's basketball team put on an impressive offensive showing against University of Alasaka Fairbanks on Sunday, Nov. 16 in the final game of the Northstar Classic, winning by a score of 104-72.
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
SCVNews.com