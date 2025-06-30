GO! Santa Clarita has New Transit OnDemand App

Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.

This all-in-one solution delivers quicker pick-ups, shorter waits and more ride availability. Riders can download the app now from both the App Store and Google Play Store, just in time for launch day.

The new Transit OnDemand app significantly improves the Go! Santa Clarita experience. Riders will benefit from faster pick-ups, thanks to the enhanced dispatch algorithms that ensure vehicles arrive quicker than ever before. Additionally, ride availability has increased through improved fleet tracking and scheduling, meaning more vehicles will be on the road and ready to serve the community.

To ensure a smooth transition, riders are encouraged to uninstall the TripShot app and install the new, Transit OnDemand app before Tuesday, July 1, as the TripShot app will no longer be available to use after that date. Booking a ride is as simple as a few taps. Choose your pickup location, confirm your trip and wait briefly for a vehicle to arrive.

For more information, go to SantaClaritaTransit.com and follow @SCTBus on X for real-time announcements, service updates and rider news.

Like this: Like Loading...