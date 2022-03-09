GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service

The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to expand GO! Santa Clarita to a citywide service.

Residents can skip paying high gas prices and opt for a more convenient transportation service to any location in Santa Clarita. Regular fare is just $2.00 per trip or $1.00 for reduced-fare patrons, including seniors and those with disabilities.

Residents can use GO! Santa Clarita to connect to popular destinations like Westfield Valencia Town Center, Old Town Newhall, The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, Skyline Plaza, the Canyon Country Community Center and much more.

The service may also be used to connect to local stores and amenities, as well as to other transportation options, such as Santa Clarita Transit buses or Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line for longer trips.

GO! Santa Clarita is an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit. The grant-funded program previously provided curb-to-curb transportation within designated service areas around Canyon Country and Newhall.

Now, residents can take advantage of the service in all areas of Santa Clarita! The app-based public transit service is similar to Uber or Lyft and is open to the general public. Users can download the TripShot app for iOS or Android devices and, with a few simple clicks, request a ride from GO! Santa Clarita.

For more information on the GO! service and operating hours, please visit the website. For questions about Santa Clarita Transit, contact Justis Guardia at jguardia@santa-clarita.com.

