February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
GoFundMe Launched for Emergency Support for Greenwald Family
Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
Greenwald family

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, a trip for families and members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers girls’ hockey team from California ended in tragedy with one father killed and seven injured. While traveling near Denver, Colo., a snowplow lost control and struck a sprinter van head-on. Among those on board were Brenda Greenwald and three of her children.

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched by a friend of the Greenwald Family to help with expenses.

The GoFundMe appeal reads:

The Fight for Brenda’s Life:

Brenda, 48, remains in critical condition in a Colorado ICU. She has undergone emergency surgeries to repair a torn aorta, a groin artery, and torn bowels. In addition to a shattered pelvis, broken ribs, and a broken clavicle, Brenda suffered a brain injury and remains largely unresponsive to doctors and her family. Her medical team is working tirelessly to stabilize her heart rate and blood pressure while monitoring for further internal bleeding. Brenda will remain in the ICU in Colorado until her heart rate and blood pressure are stable, and she regains consciousness of her surroundings and can respond to questions.

The Children’s Recovery:

Brenda’s three children were also injured in the crash:

— Joshua (11): Airlifted to a children’s hospital with an injured spleen, a broken elbow, a fractured nose, and severe facial trauma.

— Matthew (9): Suffering from painful contusions across his body.

— Emily (13): In addition to physical lacerations and a knee injury, Emily is struggling with the acute psychological trauma of the accident.

The Greenwalds are now facing an impossible situation. While Brenda’s father remains by her bedside in Colorado, her husband, Jason, had to make the agonizing decision to return to California with the three youngest children to care for them and their two older siblings at home.

Between the ICU stay, multiple surgeries, and the ongoing medical and dental care required for the children, the financial burden is staggering. Jason is currently unable to work as he manages this crisis, and the road to recovery will be long and expensive.

They have a strong family bond and an amazing support group but cannot do this alone.

How you can help:

— Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference.

— If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser to help reach more people.

Every prayer, share, and contribution truly makes a difference. Thank you and God bless.”

To contribute to the Greenwald’s GoFundMe visit www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-support-for-the-greenwald-family?lang=en_US.
OT Thriller Puts Lady Mustangs in Top Spot

OT Thriller Puts Lady Mustangs in Top Spot
Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
It had to go to overtime but The Master's University women's basketball team was able to come out on top 70-67 to defeat the Hope International Royals Tuesday night, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center and take over first place in the GSAC.
FULL STORY...

TMU Falls in Close Battle to Hope International

TMU Falls in Close Battle to Hope International
Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
The Master's University men's basketball team dropped a tough game to NAIA No. 14 Hope International 75-74 on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Hit the Road for 22-5 Victory at Compton College

Lady Cougars Hit the Road for 22-5 Victory at Compton College
Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
Sophomore Jeniece Jimenez finished with five hits and four RBIs as College of the Canyons softball scored a season-high 22 runs to defeat host Compton College 22-5 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Scores First Road Win, 6-4 at L.A. Harbor

Canyons Scores First Road Win, 6-4 at L.A. Harbor
Thursday, Feb 5, 2026
College of the Canyons baseball played to a 6-4 road win at L.A. Harbor on Tuesday, Feb. 3, plating two runs in the ninth and then holding on after a late Seahawks rally.
FULL STORY...
‘7th Circuit’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "7th Circuit," by Yuliia Savenko on view through March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘7th Circuit’ Art Exhibit at Canyon Country Community Center
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to ‘Know Your Evacuation Zone’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is asking: "Do You Know Your Evacuation Zone?"
SCV Sheriff’s Station Urges Residents to ‘Know Your Evacuation Zone’
City Issues Call for New Artist Selection Committee Members
The city of Santa Clarita has issued a call for new members for its Artist Selection Committee.
City Issues Call for New Artist Selection Committee Members
Feb. 7-March 1: SCV Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser at Ross Dress for Less
From Saturday, Feb. 7 through March 1, Ross Dress for Less customers in the Santa Clarita Valley can support Power Hour, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley's after-school homework help, tutoring and mentorship program.
Feb. 7-March 1: SCV Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser at Ross Dress for Less
Public Health Confirms Third Travel-Related Measles Case
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited at least one public location in Los Angeles county while infectious. This is the third case of measles reported by Public Health in the past week, the cases are not related.
Public Health Confirms Third Travel-Related Measles Case
Feb. 20: SCAA Plein Air Meetup at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The monthly Santa Clarita Artists Association Plein Air painting meetup is free and open to the public. This month the group will meet on Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-noon at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
Feb. 20: SCAA Plein Air Meetup at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm
Gilchrist Farm will host its Valentine's Celebration Weekend Saturday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
Feb. 14-15: Valentine’s Weekend Celebration at Gilchrist Farm
Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax
I have heard from hundreds of constituents this week about a bill coming to the Senate, and I wanted to flag it for you as well.
Suzette Martinez Valladares | California State Driving Tax
Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
Bivium Wine will be hosting two night events featuring Galentines and Valentine's day, Friday, Feb. 13- Saturday, Feb. 14.
Feb. 13-14 Bivium Wine Galentines, Valentines Day Events
Marsha McLean | More Affordable Rides, A More Resilient Transit System
Public transportation plays an important role in how our community moves, connects and grows.
Marsha McLean | More Affordable Rides, A More Resilient Transit System
Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project Selects LPA
At its January meeting, the Metro Board of Directors unanimously selected the Locally Preferred Alternative for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.
Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project Selects LPA
Agape Village Valentine’s Pop-Up Flower Shop
This month, Agape Village is bringing back its Valentine’s pop-up flower shop, Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop for All. Through this fundraiser, clients will be creating handmade, half-dozen rose bouquets for the community, available for $20, with all proceeds supporting the Agape nonprofit program.
Agape Village Valentine’s Pop-Up Flower Shop
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
<strong>1921</strong> - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2024.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2024.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2024t.jpg" alt="Hart ranch" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide in Newhall
In continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, Homicide Investigators identified 19-year-old Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall, as a suspect in the murders.
Update: LASD Make Arrest in Connection to a Double Homicide in Newhall
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will celebrate Black History Month from Feb. 5 to 28, 2026, with free programs and events at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Parks Celebrates Black History Month 2026 with Free Events
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Love is in the air, and now couples can rope in forever on Saturday, April 18, during a one-of-a-kind Cowboy Festival Wedding
April 18: Getting Married at Cowboy Festival This Spring is as Easy as Saying “YEE-HAW”
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
ARTree Community Arts Center is branching out with its new Open Studio monthly event. 
Feb. 14: ARTree Community Arts Center Hold Open Studio Event for Kids
