GoFundMe Launched for Emergency Support for Greenwald Family

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 29, a trip for families and members of the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers girls’ hockey team from California ended in tragedy with one father killed and seven injured. While traveling near Denver, Colo., a snowplow lost control and struck a sprinter van head-on. Among those on board were Brenda Greenwald and three of her children.

A GoFundMe appeal has been launched by a friend of the Greenwald Family to help with expenses.

The GoFundMe appeal reads:

“The Fight for Brenda’s Life:

Brenda, 48, remains in critical condition in a Colorado ICU. She has undergone emergency surgeries to repair a torn aorta, a groin artery, and torn bowels. In addition to a shattered pelvis, broken ribs, and a broken clavicle, Brenda suffered a brain injury and remains largely unresponsive to doctors and her family. Her medical team is working tirelessly to stabilize her heart rate and blood pressure while monitoring for further internal bleeding. Brenda will remain in the ICU in Colorado until her heart rate and blood pressure are stable, and she regains consciousness of her surroundings and can respond to questions.

The Children’s Recovery:

Brenda’s three children were also injured in the crash:

— Joshua (11): Airlifted to a children’s hospital with an injured spleen, a broken elbow, a fractured nose, and severe facial trauma.

— Matthew (9): Suffering from painful contusions across his body.

— Emily (13): In addition to physical lacerations and a knee injury, Emily is struggling with the acute psychological trauma of the accident.

The Greenwalds are now facing an impossible situation. While Brenda’s father remains by her bedside in Colorado, her husband, Jason, had to make the agonizing decision to return to California with the three youngest children to care for them and their two older siblings at home.

Between the ICU stay, multiple surgeries, and the ongoing medical and dental care required for the children, the financial burden is staggering. Jason is currently unable to work as he manages this crisis, and the road to recovery will be long and expensive.

They have a strong family bond and an amazing support group but cannot do this alone.

How you can help:

— Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference.

— If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser to help reach more people.

Every prayer, share, and contribution truly makes a difference. Thank you and God bless.”

To contribute to the Greenwald’s GoFundMe visit www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-support-for-the-greenwald-family?lang=en_US.

