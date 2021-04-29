header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 29
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
| Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Moto Deputy Crash
Crash between a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy and a truck turning into the U.S. Post office occurred on Creekside Road in Valencia on Wednesday, 04/28/21. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

A fundraiser has been established to support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was severely injured in a motorcycle-versus-big rig crash on Wednesday.

Shortly after the collision, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva identified Chad Perrigo as the motorcycle deputy who required emergency transportation after the crash was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Creekside Road.

Perrigo was said on Thursday to be in critical but stable condition, with continued significant injuries, and remains hospitalized, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputy Perrigo has been a motor unit with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for the last two years, but a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for nine years,” said Arriaga on Thursday. “Deputy Perrigo has always been a reliable partner. His determination and dedication to traffic enforcement allowed him to promote from working as a traffic unit in the field to an official motorized unit.”

In response to the collision, community members have set up and donated to a GoFundMe page to assist Perrigo’s wife and three young sons, according to fundraiser organizers.

“He is not only a beloved member of the station’s motor, but also a devoted husband and father to three young boys,” reads the GoFundMe page. “All donations raised here will directly benefit Chad’s wife and children.”

For more information on how to donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-perrigo-family?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
FULL STORY...
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
FULL STORY...
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
The courtyard wall at the future Canyon Country Community Center has been chosen as a location for public artwork, and you can be part of the process!
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
A fundraiser has been established to support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was severely injured in a motorcycle-versus-big rig crash on Wednesday.
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting their 36th annual Women in Service Celebration, to honor 17 women serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
All six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District; Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch, have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
City Manager Ken Striplin reported Monday on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, delivering his report to the Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee, which consists of Mayor Bill Miranda and Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Hart High School officials held an online forum Monday night, inviting members of the community to contribute their opinions on whether to change the Indian mascot. 
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, but had to restrict their ground attack due to the fire’s proximity to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad training facility.
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
CIF Southern Section has updated its protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests.
CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Sammy Clarita, Santa Clarita's official mascot, showed off a new look to promote the opening of three new city facilities and the debut of his third book.
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 341 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,688 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
%d bloggers like this: