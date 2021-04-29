GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash

A fundraiser has been established to support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was severely injured in a motorcycle-versus-big rig crash on Wednesday.

Shortly after the collision, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva identified Chad Perrigo as the motorcycle deputy who required emergency transportation after the crash was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Creekside Road.

Perrigo was said on Thursday to be in critical but stable condition, with continued significant injuries, and remains hospitalized, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputy Perrigo has been a motor unit with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station for the last two years, but a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for nine years,” said Arriaga on Thursday. “Deputy Perrigo has always been a reliable partner. His determination and dedication to traffic enforcement allowed him to promote from working as a traffic unit in the field to an official motorized unit.”

In response to the collision, community members have set up and donated to a GoFundMe page to assist Perrigo’s wife and three young sons, according to fundraiser organizers.

“He is not only a beloved member of the station’s motor, but also a devoted husband and father to three young boys,” reads the GoFundMe page. “All donations raised here will directly benefit Chad’s wife and children.”

For more information on how to donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-perrigo-family?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

