header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
| Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
gofundme div class="wp-caption"The Ayala family. | Courtesy photo.

 

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Deputy Ayala from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, whose house burned down Saturday.

Officials at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday did not provide further information about the incident that led to the deputy’s home burning down, or the deputy’s first name, but confirmed the details provided within the fundraiser’s online description.

“He’s very well-liked,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the deputy whose home burned down. “He’s very patient and caring of his partners.”

The GoFundMe page, which was created on Sunday, said Ayala and his fiancée had welcomed a daughter into their home in late January of this year.

“They had eagerly prepared everything in their home for her welcoming,” the page read. “Thanks to God none of them were injured.”

Arriaga did not confirm the location of the home that burned down over the weekend but said it was not in the SCV.

Ayala has been working at the SCV Sheriff’s Station for the past four years as a patrol deputy, and since learning of the situation, many of Ayala’s colleagues have already started to purchase replacement items, Arriaga said.

“Please help Deputy Ayala and his family recover from this tragedy,” the online page says. “All donations will be tremendously appreciated.”

Those wishing to help the Ayala family in their recovery from the house fire can visit https://bit.ly/3c9DTDt.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Deputy Ayala from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, whose house burned down Saturday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
FULL STORY...
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Construction on the Interstate 5 corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley may start as early as this summer, pending approval from Metro’s board of directors Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development will host a virtual "Meet the Grant Makers" panel presentation and seminar on Thursday, April 8, at noon Pacific Time.
April 8: COC to Host Virtual ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ Forum
Donaldson Company Expands iCue Connected Filtration Service for Industrial Collectors
Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and solutions based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announces new capabilities and user experience updates to the company’s iCue connected filtration service.
Donaldson Company Expands iCue Connected Filtration Service for Industrial Collectors
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Deputy Ayala from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, whose house burned down Saturday.
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Deputy Whose Home Burned Down
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he will not honor a subpoena from the county inspector general, suing to block the county from forcing him to sit down for an interview on what he knows about “deputy gangs” within the sheriff’s ranks.
L.A. County Sheriff Fights Subpoena Over Secret Deputy Gangs
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Construction on the Interstate 5 corridor in the Santa Clarita Valley may start as early as this summer, pending approval from Metro’s board of directors Thursday.
Interstate 5 Widening, Improvements May Start This Summer
Agua Dulce Restaurant Owner Loses Thousands to Power Scam, Offers Warning
An Agua Dulce restaurant owner said fear over his business potentially losing power became a cautionary tale for others about a power scam after an internet thief took $6,800 out of his pocket last week.
Agua Dulce Restaurant Owner Loses Thousands to Power Scam, Offers Warning
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others
A Canyon Country man was arrested last week after deputies believe he assaulted an elderly woman, threatened other victims, and attempted to steal firearms from the residence’s safe.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attacking Elderly Woman, Threatening Others
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 9 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 516 new cases countywide of COVID-19, with 27,017 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 147th Death at Henry Mayo; County Modifies Health, School Orders
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting everyone that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that consumers, restaurants, and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling, or serving “Real Water” alkaline water.
‘Real Water’ Consumers Warned of Possible Acute Non-Viral Hepatitis Link
COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award
The 2019 state championship College of the Canyons women's golf team has been named a 2019-20 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Scholar Team Award winner.
COC Women’s Golf Earns CCCAA Scholar Team Award
County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Director Danny Ubario to the position of Chief Deputy Director.
County Animal Care & Control Names Danny Ubario New Chief Deputy Director
March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak
Join JCI Santa Clarita on Wednesday, March 31, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 PM, on Zoom for its financial wellness workshop presented by JCI Member and this year's Vice President of Community, Christian Dadulak.
March 31: JCI Santa Clarita Virtual Workshop Presented by Christian Dadulak
Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation
As Southern California residents, water conservation is part of our lifestyle and rain barrels are an easy way to capture rainwater for future use
Vector Control Offers Tips on Mosquito-Proofing Rain Barrels, Water Conservation
SCV Jewish Community Readies for Passover Events
Leaders of the Santa Clarita Valley Jewish community have said their congregants are always excited to celebrate Passover, but also noted this year’s March 27 celebration will have particularly special meaning due to COVID-19.
SCV Jewish Community Readies for Passover Events
L.A. County Encouraging Public Input on Rural Parks, Recreation Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to participate in a community engagement and outreach process to help inform future planning and funding allocation to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
L.A. County Encouraging Public Input on Rural Parks, Recreation Needs
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
Two proposed developments recommended for approval by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission last month will be before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
Bridge to Home officials have announced plans to launch a community-wide capital campaign with a virtual ribbon-cutting event on March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m.
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Staff Facing Potential Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
Staff Facing Potential Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
%d bloggers like this: