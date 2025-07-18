header image

Golden Oak Adult School Fall Semester Registration Now Open
| Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Golden Oak Adult School Graduation

Golden Oak Adult School has announced that its fall 2025 semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 18, and online registration is now open for a wide array of courses designed to support career advancement, personal enrichment and academic achievement.

Building on its partnership with UCLA, Golden Oak Adult School will once again offer its phlebotomy course. An information session for prospective phlebotomy students is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 24. Interested individuals can register for this session on the Golden Oak Adult School website, goldenoakadultschool.org.

The school’s medical career offerings also include programs for certified medical assistant (both front and back office) and licensed pharmacy technician, providing pathways to in-demand health care professions.

Golden Oak Adult School offers free workforce preparation classes to help individuals enhance their professional skills.

In response to the ever-evolving technological landscape, the school continues to offer a variety of computer and technology classes, including the Google IT Support program. Additionally, new classes focusing on practical smartphone skills, such as capturing special moments with your smartphone camera, will be available.

To encourage personal growth and creativity, Golden Oak Adult School invites community members to explore its creative classes, including ceramics, flower arranging and drawing.

“We are excited to welcome students back for our fall 2025 semester,” said Golden Oak Adult School Principal Bryan Wilson. “Golden Oak Adult School is dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality education that empowers individuals to achieve their personal and professional aspirations. Whether you’re looking to start a new career, advance in your current one, complete your education, or simply explore a new hobby, your pathway to what’s next begins with us.”

For more information visit www.goldenoakadultschool.com.

Golden Oak Adult School
