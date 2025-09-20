Golden Valley High’s Nicholas Patey Honored as County Teacher of the Year

William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Nicholas Patey has been selected as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in education. His selection as a County Teacher of the Year qualifies him for the California Teacher of the Year competition.

“I’m constantly amazed by the incredible teachers I get to work with every day,” said Patey, a teacher at Golden Valley High School. “They care deeply about students and their learning. They inspire me, yet nothing inspires me more than the example of Jesus, who served others with a love that is unmatched. Being recognized is an honor, and it means a lot when others notice the hard work we put in. Let’s keep encouraging one another. Our words of affirmation matter now during these times more than ever.”

“Patey is an exceptional educator who embodies the spirit of Teacher of the Year,” said a Hart District spokesperson. “He is widely respected by both students and colleagues and is known for his passion, dedication and leadership. His engaging lessons inspire students, who consistently praise the knowledge and support they gain from his teaching. Beyond the classroom, Nicholas devotes his time to coaching the boys’ volleyball team, serving as a mentor and role model for his athletes. He leads with kindness, integrity, and a willingness to step up whenever help is needed. Nicholas is a shining example of what an educator should be and is truly deserving of the Teacher of the Year award.”

This accomplishment marks the sixth year in a row, and the seventh in the last eight years, the Hart District has had a County Teacher of the Year.

“We are incredibly proud to see Nicholas Patey honored as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year. He exemplifies the very best in teaching, bringing creativity into the classroom, building meaningful connections with students and colleagues, and serving as a trusted leader on campus. This recognition is a testament to Mr. Patey’s strong commitment to student success and to the positive impact he has on the entire school community,” said Hart Superintendent Michael Vierra.

Patey was one of 70 district teachers of the year honored at the 44th Annual Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year luncheon held in Universal City on Friday, Sept. 19.

He now advances to the California Teacher of the Year competition. Five co-winners will be chosen state teachers of the year, with one of those going on to represent California in the national Teacher of the Year competition.

