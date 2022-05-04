Golden Valley HS and La Mesa JHS Win CAPP Awards

William S. Hart Union High School District, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School were all named winners of the 2022 California Pivotal Practice Award for creatively overcoming Covid-19 challenges during the 2020/21 school year.
The Hart District was recognized under the Distribution of Technology category for its “Integration of Educational Technology” when it provided 6,327 Chromebooks at no cost to students across the district. And to help those computers connect to the internet, hotspots were also distributed to households with little or no internet, again at no cost to the families, so students could take part in online learning.
Both La Mesa’s and Golden Valley’s pivotal practice target area was Social Emotional Well Being of Students. By using Capturing Kids Hearts training and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, both schools were able to celebrate the academic as well as social-emotional progress of the whole child. This allowed “teachers to connect authentically with students, even in a virtual environment.
In addition to the Social Emotional Well-Being of Students and Distribution of Technology categories, The CDE also recognized schools and districts in Student Engagement and Nutrition Services.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 4, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District offering grades 9-12 (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 13 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
For the first time, students at California State University, Northridge are boldly going where no one has gone before, the CSU Venture Competition, a regional collaboration developed in part by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department recently accepted a generous donation from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, ahead of International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday, May 4.
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook for the SCV presented by Wells Fargo will be held Sept. 9. Early bird tickets, priced from $95 to $150 are currently on sale.
In an effort to improve Los Angeles County’s ability to effectively battle the homeless crisis gripping the region, the Board of Supervisors approved on May 3 a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis to revamp how the County governs its homeless services systems.
A new inclusive play area, the second in the city of Santa Clarita, is coming soon to West Creek Park. Residents are invited to see the final design during an open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. See the final design and interact with the project team at City Hall. The open house will be held in the newly renamed Carl Boyer Room, formerly known as the Century Room, at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven new deaths and 1,888 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 55 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,977, county case totals to 2,879,817 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,031 since March of 2020. There are 236 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award was created by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley in honor of SCV resident, volunteer and philanthropist Cheri Fleming and her mission to give back to her community and empower others. Nominations are currently being sought. The nomination deadline is May 13.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting a Spring Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, May 7 to Sunday, May 15.
College of the Canyons claimed two individual Western State Conference Championships on April 22 as Matthew Ballentine took the top spot in the javelin and Layne Buck won the long jump during the Western State Track & Field Prelims at Cougar Stadium.
Did you know that there are dozens of public art spaces in Santa Clarita and eight city galleries? The next time you visit your local library, community center, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the MAIN or City Hall, make sure you check out the art on display.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, announced that in an imaginative ceremony held April 29 at the Port of Los Angeles the Discovery Princess was officially named by the ship's godparents fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.
The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve City roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.
