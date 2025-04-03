Golden Valley Student Wins CSF Seymour Award

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Anthony Eslao, a senior at Golden Valley High School, has been awarded the distinguished California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award. Additionally, Matthew Thomas De Guzman, also from Golden Valley, has been recognized as a Seymour Award finalist.

The California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award is one of the highest scholastic honors bestowed upon high school students in California, recognizing exceptional academic achievement and outstanding service to the school and community. Anthony and Matthew were nominated for this prestigious award by California Scholarship Federation advisor Shanna Mann in recognition of their commitment to academia and their embodiment of the California Scholarship Federation motto, “Scholars for Service.”

Eslao was selected as the Seymour Award winner through a rigorous interview process. His academic achievements, extensive community service and outstanding character set him apart as a model of the California Scholarship Federation values.

Both have gone above and beyond in their dedication to academic excellence, amassing hundreds of hours of community service throughout their high school careers. Their involvement in a wide array of campus programs further exemplifies leadership and dedication to making a positive impact on the school and community.

“Matthew and Anthony have demonstrated a remarkable level of commitment to both their academic studies and their service to others,” said Sal Frias, Principal of Golden Valley High School. “We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and thrilled that they have been recognized for their hard work and dedication. Anthony’s selection as the California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award winner for the South Central Region speaks to his exceptional character and leadership.”

The Hart District congratulates Eslao and De Guzman on these outstanding achievements.

For more information about the California Scholarship Federation Seymour Award, please visit https://csf-cjsf.org/2024-2025-seymour-awards-south-central-region/.

