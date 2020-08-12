[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1944 - Newhall Refinery on Sierra Highway destroyed by fire (then rebuilt) [watch film]
Newsreel
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
earthquake early warnings

Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.

By linking to the existing statewide alert system, Google says Android smartphones now can sense earthquakes and give people early warnings and precious seconds to prepare for the Golden State’s notorious temblors. The Silicon Valley giant says California’s first-in-the-nation network is the perfect testing site for a program it intends to extend across the U.S.

“Early warnings can help people prepare for shaking, but the public infrastructure to detect and alert everyone about an earthquake is costly to build and deploy,” the California-based company said in an announcement. “We saw an opportunity to use Android to provide people with timely, helpful earthquake information when they search, as well as a few seconds warning to get themselves and their loved ones to safety if needed.”

Developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, the California Institute of Technology and the U.S. Geological Survey, California launched its system last year on the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake which rocked the San Francisco Bay Area in 1989.

The long-awaited system relies on a network of 700 ground-motion sensors across the state and is the nation’s first statewide early-warning system for earthquakes. Officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, touted the system as a major scientific breakthrough and potential lifesaver.

Inspired by systems in place for decades in countries like Mexico and Japan, California’s version is designed to send early warnings to anyone with the MyShake app that is close enough to feel a magnitude 4.5 or higher earthquake. But under the deal announced Tuesday, installing the app will no longer be necessary for Android users in the nation’s most populous state.

While Newsom said the MyShake app has been downloaded over a million times since it was launched 10 months ago, he saluted Google’s decision to expand the early warnings system’s scope.

“It’s not every day that Silicon Valley looks to state government for state-of-the-art innovation, but that’s exactly what is happening today,” Newsom said of the deal. “This announcement means that California’s world-class Earthquake Early Warning System will be a standard function on every Android phone — giving millions precious seconds to drop, cover and hold on when the big one hits.”

Google says the advancement is part of its plan to build the “world’s largest earthquake detection network” through crowdsourcing.

According to its announcement, standard Android devices equipped with accelerometers outside of California will send signals and location to the nearest earthquake detection server. The server then will assess messages sent from other Androids to determine whether an earthquake actually occurred. If so, the info will be immediately available on a Google search with tips for lasting through an earthquake.

“We’re essentially racing the speed of light (which is roughly the speed at which signals from a phone travel) against the speed of an earthquake. And lucky for us, the speed of light is much faster!” the company said.

The feature will be included on every Google Play Android cellphone running version 5.0 and can be deactivated by users. Ars Technica, an outlet devoted to tech news and product reviews, estimates over 2 billion Google Play Android devices could use the earthquake-detection software.

The early warnings deal comes as experts are warning of the increased likelihood of the next major California earthquake.

Last month, a study in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America said a series of 2019 earthquakes in the Mojave Desert have increased the chances of a magnitude 7.5 or higher in the next year 100-fold — from 0.023% to 2.3%.

“The best scenario is the earthquake starts way off in the distance and comes your way slowly, giving you the maximum amount of time to prepare,” said Ross Stein, adjunct professor of geophysics at Stanford University who worked on the study. “Earthquake early warnings, if successful, have the chance to save lives, that’s why this is a uniquely helpful situation to envision.”

From California, Google says its earthquake alert capability will be expanded to Androids in other states and countries over the next year.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it's important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile executed a General Order Monday to extend court trial dates in Civil, Family, Probate, Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the Court.
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
If you're voting in Los Angeles County this November, you'll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.
Be Counted in U.S. Census by New September 30 Deadline
The new 2020 Census deadline is approaching on September 30, and Los Angeles County officials remind residents that it's important that EVERYONE is counted, including all children who live with you.
SCV Incident Prompts Review of LASD Rifle Deployment Policy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will review its policy and training for the use of assault rifles, following the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station's response to an assault report and felony stop Friday in Canyon Country, where three teenagers were detained at gunpoint, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
Google Adding California Quake Early Warnings to Android Phones
Without downloading an app, millions of Californians and even tourists will automatically receive earthquake early warnings to their Android cellphones under a deal announced Tuesday by Google and the state.
L.A. County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 5,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Los Angeles County reaches a somber milestone as deaths from COVID-19 surpass 5,000, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday.
SCV Teachers, Students Return to Virtual Classrooms
In a back-to-school day unlike any other before it, the first group of Santa Clarita Valley K-12 students and teachers returned to the classroom via a distance learning format Tuesday.
Pac-12 Conference Postpones All Sports Through 2020
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
Barger Releases Statement Regarding Incident Involving SCV Deputies
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has released a statement regarding a recent incident involving deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station - an incident, which was recorded by bystanders, and has since gone viral.
Biden Taps California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate
(CN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, upholding a debate promise to pick a woman to round out his ticket.
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Dr. Omar Torres has been named the new Chief Instructional Officer at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Sempra Energy reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.239 billion, or $7.61 per diluted share, compared to second-quarter 2019 earnings of $354 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.
