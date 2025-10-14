Governor Signs Sexually Violent Predator Placement Reform Bill into Law

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.

The new law, authored by Senate Republican Leader Bill Jones (R-San Diego), directs the Department of State Hospitals to study the feasibility of placing sexually violent predators in state-run transitional housing facilities upon their release, rather than in residential neighborhoods. Under current practice, sexually violent predators are often conditionally released into local communities, raising serious public safety concerns.

“Our community has been treated as a dumping ground for violent predators for far too long,” said Valladares. “I’m proud to have advocated for this bill through the legislative process and grateful to Senator Jones for introducing it. For years, my constituents have demanded that DSH stop placing sexually violent predators in our neighborhoods. This new law ensures the state must finally explore safer, more responsible alternatives.”

SB 380 is backed by a broad coalition of local governments, law enforcement agencies and victims’ advocacy organizations. The legislation implements a key recommendation from the California State Auditor’s Office, which urged Department of State Hospitals to evaluate state-run housing options for sexually violent predators on conditional release.

Unlike most new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, SB 380 includes an urgency clause, meaning it is effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature.

“This is a victory for community safety and accountability,” Valladares said. “It’s time the state takes responsibility for managing these dangerous individuals, rather than putting our neighborhoods at risk.”

Like this: Like Loading...