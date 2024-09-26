Governor Signs Wilk’s Bill on Animal Shelter Overcrowding

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced his bill to help expand access to low- and no-cost spay/neuter services, a much-needed first step in relieving California’s animal shelter overcrowding crisis, was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Show your pets some extra love today. This is a major win for animal welfare and a pivotal step toward relieving our overwhelmed shelters,” said Wilk. “By training more veterinarians in efficient spay and neuter procedures, we can finally start correcting course.”

Under Senate Bill 1233 (SB 1233), the two accredited veterinary schools in California—UC Davis and Western University of Health Sciences—will develop the nation’s first High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter certification program. This program is a minimally invasive surgical technique that enables veterinarians to perform large numbers of spay and neuter procedures at low- or no-cost.

Studies show that more than 150,000 dogs and cats go unneutered or unspayed in California each year, contributing to shelter overcrowding and resulting in around 100,000 euthanizations. This problem is significantly severe in the High Desert.

SB 1233 is designed to help reverse this trend and has garnered support from numerous animal welfare organizations, including the California Veterinary Medical Association, who recently recognized Wilk’s efforts by naming him their inaugural Legislator of the Year.

“As the sponsors of SB 1233, the California Veterinary Medical Association applauds the governor for signing Senator Wilk’s bill and for seeing the vision behind this critically important measure,” said CVMA President Dr. Jennifer Hawkins. “California is home to two outstanding veterinary colleges in the country which will ultimately lead the way in training veterinary students, veterinarians, and registered veterinary technicians in HQHVSN. The program will also provide low cost and no-cost spay/neuters to pet owners in local communities – which is a win for all.”

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also recognizes High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter certification program as the “best antidote to the mass euthanasia of cats and dogs resulting from overpopulation.”

“Pets love us unconditionally and bring so much joy to our lives. It’s our duty to ensure those without a home are cared for and given the opportunity for a happy life,” Wilk said.

