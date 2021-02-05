header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
| Friday, Feb 5, 2021
grading
Grading continues on the site at the corner of Dockweiler Drive and Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.

Crews were seen Thursday afternoon continuing with the grading of the site, located at the southwest corner of Dockweiler Drive and Sierra Highway, to prepare the land for construction.

“If you go by (the site), you’ll see that grading is now underway,” city planner Mike Ascione said Monday.

The project consists of developing 93 detached single-family condominiums with an on-site recreation center. Although the units will be detached, technically they will be considered condominiums, in which the buyers will own the residential space but not the actual structure.

Homes would be arranged along single- or double-loaded streets connected to Dockweiler Drive — the site’s only exit. All homes would be two stories in height, with floor areas ranging from 2,050 to 2,450 square feet. Floor plans include three or four bedrooms, plus options for additional bedrooms or lofts, dens, studies or retreat areas. Architectural styles include Spanish, craftsman and farmhouse, with decorative block walls and white vinyl fencing between units. The landscape will include manufactured slopes, an entry monument, some trees and vegetation and a 10-foot pedestrian trail/sidewalk along Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive, according to the project description.

grading

Courtesy of city of Santa Clarita

Each unit will have a two-car garage, a covered front porch and a concrete driveway. Nearly 80 of the 93 units will provide driveways that can fit up to two vehicles in front of the garage. Throughout the development, 50 guest parking spaces will also be included.

The 1,210-square-foot recreation area, located near the center of the site, is set to include a meeting room and restroom, an outdoor swimming pool and spa, an outdoor fire pit and barbecues, and a 360-square-foot building for the pool equipment and outdoor showers.

grading

The Interstate 14 Freeway weaves in the distance and homes on Oakleaf Canyon Drive can be seen on the right as grading continues on the Dockweiler project in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 020421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Grading that has recently been taking place is part of the overall plan to adjust nearly 430,000 cubic yards of cut, more than 430,000 cubic yards of fill and 4,600 cubic yards of on-site borrow that will come from on-site spoils, according to city officials.

Planning commissioners approved the project in early-December 2019 after some changes over the years by the developer, Dockweiler 21 LLC, such as reducing the project size from 213 residential units across 113 acres to 93 condos.

Developers did not return requests for comment, but city planner Ascione said vertical construction of the project is expected by summer, soon after grading is completed.

“We haven’t received a hard date from the contractor as to when vertical construction will start other than saying that it should be within the next couple of months. So, I would anticipate summer,” he said.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive

Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Friday, Feb 5, 2021
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual

Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.
FULL STORY...

New Budget: Santa Clarita Businesses Suffer $300M Revenue Loss; Hope on the Way

New Budget: Santa Clarita Businesses Suffer $300M Revenue Loss; Hope on the Way
Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
Santa Clarita businesses suffered a total revenue loss of more than $300 million, while others permanently closed in 2020, painting a clear image of the economic turmoil brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, but city officials announced Tuesday hope is on the horizon.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting

Feb. 4: Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Virtual Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget

City Expected to Offer First Glimpse Into 2021-22 Budget
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
Santa Clarita officials are expected Tuesday to offer a first look into the city’s 2021-22 spending plan, which looks at how the city will move forward after more than a year of dealing with the revenue impacts associated with COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 239 new deaths and 5,028 new cases of COVID-19, with 24,410 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Warns of Another Surge; 24,410 Total SCV Cases
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Inheriting a mounting bureaucratic disaster that has floated lifelines to inmates but left newly jobless Californians broke, lawmakers on Thursday called for a reboot of the state’s Employment Development Department.
California Lawmakers Look to Overhaul Troubled Unemployment Department
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
Depending on who you were and what your interests were in high school, seeing the track or a coach might bring joy or dread.
Athletic Conditioning Returns to Valencia High School
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
California State University, Northridge plans to host multiple virtual Black History Month events to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community.
CSUN Holding Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its February 2021 lineup of “Drive-In” outdoor events.
SCV Senior Center Announces February Drive-In Lineup
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Nearly 10 months after 92-year-old David Chalberg overcame COVID-19, he’s working to ensure he won’t have to do so twice.
92-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Receives First Vaccine Dose
Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
William S. Hart Union High School District officials on Wednesday announced plans to hold study sessions and community conversations on whether to change the William S. Hart High School mascot.
Study Sessions Planned to Discuss Possibility of Changing Hart High Mascot
Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial
The United States Forest Service (USFS) is pleased to announce a competition to secure design concepts for a memorial to honor the victims and memorialize the history of the Saint Francis Dam Disaster.
Forest Service Announces Design Contest for St. Francis Dam Memorial
CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly
SACRAMENTO - Football fans may have to come up with a new game plan for this year’s Super Bowl festivities, but the California Highway Patrol still reminds everyone to put safety first.
CHP Reminding Public to Celebrate Super Bowl Responsibly
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the new “California Digital Divide Innovation Challenge,” a global competition that will award up to $1 million to the boldest, most revolutionary proposals to eliminate the digital divide and expand high-speed internet access to all Californians.
State Schools Chief Announces $1M Digital Divide Innovation Challenge
Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, whose 36th District includes portions of the Santa Clarita Valley, recently introduced a bill to close a state loophole that allows vehicle break-ins to go unpunished. AB 395 would make forcibly entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft a crime punishable by imprisonment.
Lackey Bill Would Toughen Punishment for Offenders of Vehicle Break-Ins
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Warns of ‘Super-Spreader Sunday’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 256 new deaths and 5,189 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Warns of ‘Super-Spreader Sunday’
College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
The College of the Canyons Information Technology department will be recognized with two tech awards at the 2021 California Community College Chief Information Systems Officers Association Virtual Technology Summit on Thursday, Feb. 11 for their outstanding support in transitioning the college’s operations and instructional programs to a remote environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
College of the Canyons’ IT Dept. Wins 2 Major Tech Awards
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
The California Department of Water Resources performed a snow survey Wednesday, the results of which were decidedly mixed.
Snow Survey: Sierra Nevada Snowpack Still Below Average After Storms
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Answering President Joe Biden’s call for a wave of new vaccination centers across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state is launching two mass COVID vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland, urban areas that have been particularly devastated by the pandemic.
White House to Bring Mass COVID Vaccination Sites to Los Angeles, Oakland
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss school safety practices, a return to school campuses for cohorts, and the recognition of Black History Month.
Hart District Board to Discuss Return to School for Cohorts, Honor Black History Month
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
The second annual Newhallywood Silent Film Festival is set for Friday-Sunday, February 12-14, and will be presented virtually this year.
Feb. 12-14: Newhallywood 2021 Silent Film Festival to Go Virtual
%d bloggers like this: