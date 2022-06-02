Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood

Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot. Participants will get to work hands-on with members of our Graffiti Removal Team to paint a large sloping wall that is located in the Bouquet Canyon Creek. Not only does this help keep our City looking beautiful, but it allows residents to connect with City staff and learn more about what we do for the community.

Throughout this event, participants will get to learn about graffiti removal from staff, practice working with equipment and then walk through the creek bed to take part in a large-scale beautification project. Volunteers should be prepared to walk through branches and dirt, in addition to possibly getting paint on themselves. For those who are not old enough to participate in the painting, our Graffiti Removal Team will have a demonstration area where children can remove chalk from asphalt. Staff from the City’s Environmental Services Division and the DFYinSCV Program will also be on-site to provide community resources to residents and students.

In 2021, the Graffiti Removal Team completed over 16,000 tag removals and nearly 500 beautification projects throughout the City. As of this year, the team has already removed 7,005 tags and completed 117 beautifications. Since 2015, the Graffiti Removal Team has maintained a 24-hour response rate, 99% of the time.

Graffiti Removal Day is open to all residents, but to participate in the beautification project, you must be at least 12-years-old. To register as a volunteer, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Tess Simgen at tsimgen@santa-clarita.com. For any other questions or more information on the event, please contact Karine Darabedyan at kdarabedyan@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...