Grand Princess in Oakland; Passengers, Crew, Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined
| Monday, Mar 9, 2020
princess cruises grand princess

SACRAMENTO – The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in a commercial section of the Port of Oakland mid-day Monday so passengers and coronavirus patients headed for quarantine can disembark the ship.

The Grand Princess, operated by Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises, was moored off the coast of San Francisco for several days, and 21 of its 3,500-plus passengers and crew have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 so far.

Of the 21, 19 are crew members and two are passengers.

Clearing the ship is expected to take several days. The crew will remain in quarantine on board the ship.

An update from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services follows:

The State of California has been working in partnership with the federal government to aid in the safe return of passengers from the Grand Princess.

The entire mission is centered around protecting the health of the passengers, and ensuring that when the passengers disembark, the public health of the United States, the State of California, and partner communities are protected.

Together, the United States Government and the State of California asked the City of Oakland and the Port of Oakland to partner in this mission. The mission will be a joint federal and state effort, with local support.

The federal government and its contractors are already preparing the site for disembarkment. The ship will begin disembarking passengers at the Port of Oakland. The ship will only be docked during the duration of the disembarkment.

Passengers who are coronavirus patients will not be released into the general public. Passengers who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California.

If passengers do not require acute medical care following health screenings, those who are California residents will go to a federally run isolation facility within California for testing and isolation, while non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states.

The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, but importantly, the ship will only stay in Port of Oakland for the duration of disembarkment. This ship will depart Oakland as soon as possible and will remain elsewhere for the duration of the crew’s quarantine.

Almost 1,000 of the ship’s passengers are Californians. They have been through a great deal of stress and were potentially exposed to this virus through no fault of their own.

After careful review of all options, the Port of Oakland was selected as the best site for the ship to disembark coronavirus patients. There are limited docks that will be able to dock a ship of that size, and the Port of Oakland location was the easiest to seal off, securely move passengers toward their isolation destinations and protect the safety of the public.

“The City of Oakland, Alameda County and the Port of Oakland are stepping up in a major way, and their residents deserve universal praise. They are showing the world what makes our state great – coming to the rescue of thousands of people trapped aboard this ship and helping tackle a national emergency,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“Oakland’s role in this operation is to support our state and federal authorities as they conduct a critical public health mission to help those impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “I appreciate Governor Newsom’s leadership and have been assured no one will be quarantined in Oakland, nor will any passengers be released into the general public. True to our community values, Oakland is a safe harbor for all.”

“The Port will provide assistance as necessary for the safe disembarkation of the passengers,” said Danny Wan, director of the Port of Oakland. “There has been close coordination to assure that port operations, port workers and the community are not impacted.”

“The health of our Bay Area community is our top concern, and we’ve been working across federal and state agencies to protect it,” said Colleen Chawla, Alameda County Public Health Officer.

“With a thousand California residents on the ship, it only makes sense that we all work together to help those in this crisis and ensure that they are quarantined, tested and make their way home when it is safe to do so,” said Senator Nancy Skinner.

“California values mean protecting the public and helping those in a crisis. We’re doing both. We are committed to supporting our federal and local health officials to help our fellow Californians get tested and be healthy, and to prevent any exposure to the general public,” said Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland).

Get the latest updates from Princess Cruises here.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
California Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization
City of Santa Clarita

LA County residents may also call 2-1-1.
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Monday, Mar 9, 2020
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee has published the March 10 agenda for its next public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
March 10 Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Meeting
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10, at 12 p.m.
March 10: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes discussion of its annual concrete rehabilitation program, the final steps of the Newhall Crossings project and Via Princessa’s roadway extension.
City Council Agenda: Concrete Repairs, Newhall Crossings, Via Princessa Extension
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Saugus High School was in a soft-lockdown for less than half an hour late Monday morning as authorities investigated a possible bomb threat.
Alleged Bomb Threat Prompts Brief ‘Soft’ Lockdown at Saugus High
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
Santa Clarita ranks No. 16 on the 2020 survey of America's happiest cities conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub, which released the list Monday ahead of this year's International Day of Happiness on Friday, March 20.
Study: Santa Clarita is 16th Happiest City in America
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
After about two months since Cmdr. Robert Lewis’ final days as head of the station, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station welcomed one of its own, Justin Diez, as its newest captain.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Welcomes Justin Diez as New Captain
Trump Defiant as White House Is Rebuked for Coronavirus Response
President Donald Trump defended the “perfectly coordinated” coronavirus response Sunday amid heavy criticism over health cuts and strategic blunders that have failed to stem its rapid spread.
Trump Defiant as White House Is Rebuked for Coronavirus Response
SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's Crime Prevention Unit spent Thursday and Friday checking on the local homeless population and aided a homeless man in bad health who was incapacitated for several days.
SCV Deputies, Paramedics Aid Incapacitated Homeless Man
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Twenty-one people aboard Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California have tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced late Friday afternoon.
Grand Princess Cruise Ship: 21 Test Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
Saugus High School science teacher Harbir Kaur has been chosen by NASA and the SETI Institute as an Airborne Astronomy Ambassador and will fly on the Strategic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy research flight.
Saugus High Science Teacher Chosen for NASA Flight
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Online registration is now open for Los Angeles Rams cheerleader auditions on Sunday, March 22, for the 2020 NFL football season.
March 20: LA Rams to Host Cheerleader Auditions for 2020 Season
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 7, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Health Officials Issue COVID-19 Guidance for 2020 LA Marathon
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two additional coronavirus COVID-19 cases as the total number of cases in the county rose to 13 as of Friday afternoon.
Two New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County Friday
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
Most of the time, stories about the U.S.-Mexico border are immensely polarizing and political, but Laura Carlson wanted to show a different side of the region.
SCV Documentary Filmmaker Laura Carlson Debuts in Cannes, L.A.
President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus
With 227 cases and 14 deaths reported in the United States, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending package Friday aimed at combating the novel coronavirus.
President Inks $8.3 Billion Spending Package to Fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy
Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020, due to the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy
LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus
At Tuesday's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will introduce a recommendation calling for a county and state investigation into technical and logistics problems in the March 3 primary election.
LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus
Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has asked Los Angeles County to mail out ballots to its 5.5 million voters after a disastrous rollout of the county’s $300 million voting system Tuesday in which some voters were greeted with downed computer terminals and wait times bordering on four hours.
Padilla to LA County: Improve Voter Experience by November
SCV Sheriff Station Specialized Teams Arrest a Dozen in Sweep
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station's specialized teams arrested a dozen people in crime suppression operations on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to station authorities.
SCV Sheriff Station Specialized Teams Arrest a Dozen in Sweep
