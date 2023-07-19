Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits

Small businesses or nonprofits statewide are now able to apply for the $250 million in grants for COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the State’s Office of Small Business Advocate.

This was funded as part of the 2022-2023 budget for eligible small businesses, no more than 50 employees, to apply for grants to get a refund for their employees who received paid sick leave if they were out with COVID-19.

The Program will award funds to eligible businesses and nonprofits that have incurred costs for COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave. Funds are limited and will be awarded based on eligibility and availability of funds.

Businesses are eligible for grants between $5,000 – $50,000.

The Program and Application Guide includes an overview of the program, tips for applying, and step-by-step instructions on how to complete and submit the application.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...