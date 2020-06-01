Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes

Pictured with a cartful of Salt Creek Grille food delivered to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are (from left) Gary L. Saenger, founder/president, Saenger Associates, representing a group of lunch donors; Renee León, HMNH Donor Relations Officer; Yanique Beersingh, Manager, Critical Care Services; and Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Director, Critical Care Services.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
The grateful donors were Fred Arnold of American Family Funding; Kevin Holmes of the Martini Akpovi Partners, LLP accounting firm; Brian Koegle of the Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP law firm; and Gary Saenger of retained executive search firm Saenger Associates.
“We’re delighted and proud to recognize and support our amazing world-class Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,” said Saenger, who initiated the group donation. “Our special thanks go out to Dr. Darrin Privett and the entire ER team and to the dedicated COVID-19 team. We simply love and appreciate them all.”
Pictured unloading the lunches at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are (from left) Greg Amsler, Salt Creek Grille owner; Allison B., RN, Emergency Department; and Gary L. Saenger, founder/president of Saenger Associates, representing the grateful donors.
“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is so grateful for the generous community support we are receiving,” said Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president. “Donations such as meals for all the hard-working units are so appreciated. The Santa Clarita Valley business and residential communities absolutely know how to support our local hospital.”
A cartful of Salt Creek Grille food delivered to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
