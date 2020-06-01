[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
| Monday, Jun 1, 2020
healthcare heroes
Pictured with a cartful of Salt Creek Grille food delivered to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are (from left) Gary L. Saenger, founder/president, Saenger Associates, representing a group of lunch donors; Renee León, HMNH Donor Relations Officer; Yanique Beersingh, Manager, Critical Care Services; and Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Director, Critical Care Services.

 

Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.

The grateful donors were Fred Arnold of American Family Funding; Kevin Holmes of the Martini Akpovi Partners, LLP accounting firm; Brian Koegle of the Poole Shaffery & Koegle, LLP law firm; and Gary Saenger of retained executive search firm Saenger Associates.

“We’re delighted and proud to recognize and support our amazing world-class Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital,” said Saenger, who initiated the group donation. “Our special thanks go out to Dr. Darrin Privett and the entire ER team and to the dedicated COVID-19 team. We simply love and appreciate them all.”

healthcare heroes

Pictured unloading the lunches at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are (from left) Greg Amsler, Salt Creek Grille owner; Allison B., RN, Emergency Department; and Gary L. Saenger, founder/president of Saenger Associates, representing the grateful donors.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is so grateful for the generous community support we are receiving,” said Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president. “Donations such as meals for all the hard-working units are so appreciated. The Santa Clarita Valley business and residential communities absolutely know how to support our local hospital.”

healthcare heroes

A cartful of Salt Creek Grille food delivered to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Photos Courtesy Saenger Associates.
06-01-2020 Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 113,006 Cases Statewide, 1,602 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 113,006 Cases Statewide, 1,602 SCV Cases
Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
June 5: COC Class of 2020 Graduates Virtually in 50th Anniversary Year
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
June 5: COC Class of 2020 Graduates Virtually in 50th Anniversary Year
Nursing Home Differences | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The infection and mortality rates of one of the nursing homes I visit were close to the highest in the county. The other had zero. Why?
Nursing Home Differences | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Protests Force Closure of Courts Across California
After months of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, state courts in Los Angeles County were closed again Monday following a weekend of protests, looting and escalating police violence.
Protests Force Closure of Courts Across California
Newsom Extends State Evictions Moratorium to July 28
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an evictions moratorium executive order extending authorization for local governments to halt evictions through July 28 for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Extends State Evictions Moratorium to July 28
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Barger Calls State of Emergency, Sheriff Sets 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Curfew Countywide
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Barger Calls State of Emergency, Sheriff Sets 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Curfew Countywide
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 110,583 Cases Statewide, 1,547 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 110,583 Cases Statewide, 1,547 SCV Cases
The Morning Routine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Using diluted bleach on a cloth wipe, I clean all sinks, counters, knobs, buttons, light switches, ground phones, faucets, remote controls, keyboards, mouse and table tops. Takes me five minutes. Everyone should be doing this.
The Morning Routine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Calls State of Emergency in L.A. County, Deploys National Guard
The governor approved L.A. city and county’s request to deploy members of the National Guard to assist Los Angeles and neighboring communities.
Newsom Calls State of Emergency in L.A. County, Deploys National Guard
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 106,878 Cases Statewide, 1,458 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 106,878 Cases Statewide, 1,458 SCV Cases
Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality
A crowd of several hundred gathered Saturday in Santa Clarita to protest police violence as part of a nationwide reaction to several high-profile deaths in recent months.
Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality
Horde of the Flies | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
Horde of the Flies | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCOTUS Rules California Churches Not Exempt from COVID-19 Restrictions
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SCOTUS Rules California Churches Not Exempt from COVID-19 Restrictions
Forest Service Reminding Visitors to Adhere to Fire Use Restrictions
As fire season in Los Angeles grows closer, Angeles National Forest officials are reminding visitors to pay attention to the fire use restrictions in place before visiting the national forest.
Forest Service Reminding Visitors to Adhere to Fire Use Restrictions
County Reminding Property Owners of Property Tax Default Deadline
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their property taxes in full for the 2019-20 tax year.  Delinquent taxes from the 2019-20 tax year will default if payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or postmarked by the United States Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
County Reminding Property Owners of Property Tax Default Deadline
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
For the 60 soon-to-be graduates of the College of the Canyons Registered Nurse Class of 2020, entry into the world of nursing will be baptism by fire.
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
