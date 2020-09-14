Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association Donates $20K to COC

College of the Canyons has received a $20,000 donation from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association (GLANCDA) in support of the college’s automotive technology program.

The funds will allow the program to purchase the equipment, curriculum materials, and supplies required to expand hybrid vehicle training.

“We are so grateful to receive this funding from the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association to help provide our automotive technology students with the training and skills they need to enter the specialized field of hybrid vehicles,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook. “These kinds of partnerships are only possible through the collaboration and support of our business partners.”

The college’s automotive technology program is designed to prepare students with the entry-level skills needed for an automotive technician position in a variety of settings including dealerships, independent automotive repair facilities, as well as with county or federal agencies.

The program offers certificate and degree pathways that range from one semester to two years in length allowing students to get into the workforce quickly by providing in-depth training with extensive hands-on experiences in all nine ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) certification programs and State of California Smog Tech Training.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to Cheri and Don Fleming for arranging for the college to be the recipient of this grant,” said Michele Jenkins, president of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees. “This is the second time that Cheri has generously helped us secure these dollars and we appreciate her outreach and initiative. This donation will assist the college in supplying a reliable pool of trained workers to local auto dealers.”

With roots that trace back to the early 1900s, GLANCDA provides educational and philanthropic benefits to new car dealer members and the local region. Members are individuals, partnerships, or corporations owning and operating a franchised motor vehicle dealership engaged in the sales of automobiles or trucks and licensed by the State of California and located within Los Angeles County.?

“I am very grateful to be a board member of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealer Association,” said Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura. “Service technicians are essential to the auto industry and we employ many COC auto technician graduates at Valencia Acura. We are proud to present this donation to COC to help train the next generation of technicians.”

The College of the Canyons Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) auxiliary organization supporting the college district by generating funds to support programs for student success and innovation. The foundation provides financial resources for scholarship endowment, educational programs, and capital improvements, which can mean the difference between ordinary and extraordinary programs and services.