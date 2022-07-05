Green Santa Clarita Issues Plastic Free July Challenge

Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be a part of the solution to plastic pollution. This means cleaner streets, oceans, rivers and beautiful communities through choosing alternatives to plastic, reducing litter that pollutes our land and water and the amount of waste that ends up in the landfill.

Green Santa Clarita urges residents to investigate the many opportunities to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics in our daily lives. Please consider implementing the tips below to benefit the environment:

–At your place of work or at home, use ceramic mugs and plates or compostable paper cups and plates instead of disposable plastic food ware.

–Ditch one-time plastic utensils and use metal or bamboo utensils or sturdy reusable/washable plastic.

–Purchase bulk items that are not individually wrapped in plastic.

–Use bees wax wraps instead of polyethylene plastic wrap.

–Pack a lunch or leftovers in reusable food storage bags or containers that can be washed and used multiple times.

–Carry reusable plastic or metal straws to reduce the need for plastic straws at a food service establishment.

–Consider swapping liquid soap that is packaged in plastic bottles, with bar soap and recycling the cardboard box container.

–Try using cloth diapers instead of regular plastic diapers.

Ready to make changes? Take the challenge at Plastic Free July where you can find ways to replace plastic with more sustainable materials that can be used multiple times.

Read stories on how other participants worldwide are able to avoid using plastic. Let’s reduce waste and litter in the Santa Clarita Valley. Together, we can make a difference not only in Santa Clarita but on this planet.

For more information visit Green Santa Clarita.

