Green Santa Clarita: ‘Keep Ant Spray Out of the Waterway’

If you’re bugged by an army of ants invading your home during spring, the folks at Green Santa Clarita have a few tips for you about how to use ant spray and pesticides without polluting local waterways.

Did you know water can pick up and transport just about everything it touches? Whether it’s rain, a hose, or even sprinklers… water from each of these make their way down the gutters, into the storm drain pipes, and then flows directly into the Santa Clara River.

A particular pollutant, pesticides from ant spray or granules, is often being found in our waterway. As a community, we need to come together to keep ant spray out of our waterway.

But how do we do that? You can use the “Integrated Pest Management” approach.

First, prevent ants from coming into your home by not leaving out food or dirty dishes. Close up entry points for ants by applying caulk to openings on baseboards and around pipes. Keep your landscaping neat and clear of weeds and debris.

Second, if ants do make it into your home, try using non-toxic alternatives. Spray the line of ants with soap and water, wipe with a sponge and their scent trail will be erased!

If you must use pesticide, read and follow the directions. It is best to “spot apply” instead of spraying entire areas.

Last, but most importantly, do not let newly applied pesticide wash away, resulting in the pollution of the Santa Clara River. Keep pesticide from washing into the gutters by turning off your sprinkler system and avoid application just before rain. A few days of sunny weather will help keep ant spray out of our waterway.

For more helpful tips about pesticide pollution prevention and other useful information, visit GreenSantaClarita.com and follow us on Facebook.

