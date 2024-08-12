Green Santa Clarita Offers Tips to Reduce Pollution in Santa Clara River

Did you know that water has the ability to transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with? Rain, sprinklers or water from a hose can transport trash, chemicals and other pollutants through the city of Santa Clarita’s storm drain system and into the Santa Clara River!

Pesticides are a particular type of pollutant found in ant spray or lawn granules, and are being found in excess amounts in our waterways. Pesticides can potentially contaminate drinking water and affect humans, pets and the environment.

Do your part to prevent pollution by keeping Ant Spray Out of Our Waterway! Follow these “Integrated Pest Management” techniques to help reduce contamination to our Santa Clara River:

Prevent Infestations:

Prevent ants from entering your home by cleaning up food waste and dirty dishes. Close any entry points for ants by applying caulk to openings on baseboards and around pipes. Keep landscaping neat and clear of weeds and debris.

Use Safe Alternatives:

If ants do make it into your home, first use nontoxic alternatives including soap and water or white vinegar. Spray the line of ants with your applicant of choice, wipe with a sponge and their scent trail will be erased!

If You Must Use Pesticides:

If you must use a pesticide, please read and follow the directions. “Spot apply” instead of spraying large areas.

Prevent Runoff:

Most importantly, don’t let newly applied pesticide wash away. Whether it’s with a garden hose, sprinklers or rain, keep pesticides from washing off your yard so that it can be effective. Do not apply just before rain or just before running the sprinklers.

For more helpful tips about pollution prevention and other useful information, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

