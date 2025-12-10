Green Santa Clarita Reflects on all 2025 Accomplishment Milestones

Together, as a community, the residents of Santa Clarita accomplished many great things in 2025 to clean up the city.
Take a look at just a few highlights from the year in review
– 31,635 pounds of paper was shredded and recycled at two Document Shredding Events
– 233 volunteers helped clean up the community during the Neighborhood Cleanup Event in April
– 172 reported riders participated in the Bike to Work Challenge in May
– 29,087 pounds of household batteries were recycled through the drop-offs at city facilities and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
– 10,720 pounds of trash and debris was removed from the Santa Clara River by volunteers and staff at the Annual River Rally Event in September
– 46,900 pounds of electronic waste was collected for recycling at the October HHW and E-waste Event
– 135 rain barrels were purchased by residents to capture and reuse rainwater
– 24,656 pounds of food waste and other organic material has been recycled through September alone
– 36,216,596 million views on our viral Instagram post about keeping litter out of the storm drains
For more information about green programs and upcoming events, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.
