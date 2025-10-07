Green Santa Clarita Reports Nearly 11K Pounds of Trash Collected During River Rally

Green Santa Clarita thanks the many volunteers who contributed to making the Santa Clarita 30th Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo a success.

The 921 volunteers who participated during the River Rally held on Saturday, Sept. 20, helped to collect almost 11,000 pounds of trash and debris from the Santa Clara River.

This makes a total of 510,371 pounds of trash collected for the life of this event. That means 225 tons of trash has been removed from the largest natural waterway in Southern California during the last 30+ years.

Green Santa clarita also thanks the River Rally sponsors @scvwater, @valenciasocal and @henrymayohosp and event partners @burrtecscv, @starbucks, @incyclebicycles and @reelwasteandrecycling for helping with the successful event.

