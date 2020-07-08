Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer

Green Santa Clarita is providing tips to reduce your energy use and keep energy bills down during the hot summer months.

The warm summer weather is here and with hot temperatures come high energy bills from air conditioning, pool pumps and electronic devices. Using energy in the late afternoon to early evening can be expensive. Try to follow some of these tips to reduce your energy use and shift times when using energy:

Clean or Replace Air Filters: A dirty filter forces air conditioners to work harder, wasting money and energy.

Consider Installing an Energy Efficient Smart Thermostat System: A Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostat is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to reduce your electricity usage and help save on air-conditioning costs at home.

Pool Pump: Set your pool pump for between four and no more than six hours. An older power-hungry single-speed model will likely consume more energy. Save money with a variable-speed pump.

Consider Weatherizing: Caulking and sealing doors and windows, and keeping the attic well insulated, can reduce heat build-up and reduce expensive air conditioning costs.

Pre-Cool in the Morning: Open windows in the morning to pre-cool the house, then keep windows and doors closed during the day to prevent the loss of cooled air.

Adjust the Thermostat: During peak hours or when you’re not home, remember to set your thermostat at 78° or higher.

Shift Your Use: Find out how much you can save by adjusting electricity use with the Appliance Energy Use Cost Eliminator.

Run Full Loads and after 6 p.m.: Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when fully loaded. Wait until after 6 p.m. to use major appliances, including dishwashers and washer/dryers.

Unplug Electronics: Unplug battery chargers, power strips, gaming consoles, and other electronics when not in use for two hours. Make sure televisions and monitors are turned off when not in use.

Keep Cool with Ceiling Fans: Running a ceiling fan while your air conditioning is on (when you’re at home) will allow you to raise your thermostat about 4°F but still feel comfortable.

Be Prepared for SCE Public Safety Power Shutoffs: Put together an emergency kit for both home and work and read the tips on how to prepare and get notified:

Preparing for Power Outages

Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Alerts

Portable Power Stations