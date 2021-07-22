Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources

Green Santa Clarita is excited to launch a newly redesigned website filled with valuable resources and programming for Santa Clarita residents and businesses looking to live more sustainably.

In addition to a new sleek web interface, the easy-to-use navigation tabs make searching for green resources even easier. Features also include an event calendar, an interactive Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station map and quick navigation links helping users find the information they need quickly. Residents are encouraged to visit the new website at GreenSantaClarita.com.

The newly launched website is a central hub for residents to learn about a variety of programming, including green events, trash and recycling, water quality and conservation, electric vehicle charging, construction, development and much more. Residents can also stay up-to-date by subscribing to Green Santa Clarita’s electronic newsletter that is sent each month with topics including pesticide use, how to be a Recycle Hero and the Santa Clara River.

Green Santa Clarita is the public-facing branch of the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team that is dedicated to raising environmental awareness and preserving the City’s natural beauty by encouraging residents to live sustainable, green lifestyles. Through annual events like the upcoming River Rally, Earth Arbor Day, the Bike to Work Challenge and Household Hazardous Waste Round-Ups, the City has made it a priority to host opportunities and provide educational resources that are easily accessible and enjoyable for all residents and local businesses. The launch of this new website furthers the City’s commitment to making valuable information available.

Residents are invited to visit GreenSantaClarita.com and help preserve the beauty of Santa Clarita through sustainable actions. Don’t forget to connect with Green Santa Clarita on Facebook @GreenSantaClarita and use the hashtag #RecycleHeroSC to show how you help the City in the fight to recycle right!

