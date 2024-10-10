header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 10
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
| Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
Grisly Garden

Dangling Carrot Creatives’ Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Crafted by professionals from the movie industry, dare to venture into the 13-room spine-chilling haunted house walkthrough. Each twisted room drags you deeper into a living nightmare not soon forgotten. The decaying halls of the Institute are brought to life with cinematic expertise, unveiling terrifying creatures, ghastly experiments and chilling scenes that push the boundaries of fear. Every room reveals a new horror—from botched experiments to haunted gardens teeming with the undead and forgotten souls that will stop at nothing to make you scream.

This is more than a haunted house, it’s an immersive horror experience, designed by the best minds in the industry, testing bravery and leaving you haunted long after you leave.

The Institute of Fear is a research facility designed to pinpoint what terrifies, studying the lasting trauma caused by fear. It’s a grotesque gauntlet of 13 chambers and four scare zones, each exploring the most disturbing phobias. This crash course in terror, dubbed Horrorientation. If brave enough to survive, you’ll graduate with a diploma proving you’ve conquered the Institute.

The experience is heightened by volunteers from the local correctional hospital for the criminally insane, serving as your scare actors, all under the supervision of the hospital guards.

The event will continue through the month of October, open Thursdays 7 p.m. – Midnight, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Halloween week days and hours Sunday, Oct. 27-Wednesday, Oct. 30 7 p.m. – Midnight, Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tickets are $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Dangling Carrot Creatives website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open

Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert

Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
FULL STORY...

Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’

Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe.
FULL STORY...

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ at The Main
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
Eclipse Theatre LA presents Ray Bradbury’s "Something Wicked This Way Comes," an adaptation of the classic novel by the legendary science fiction and horror author, on select dates in October in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre

Oct. 25-27: Rocky Horror Picture Show Weekend Showing at the Centre
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita will present the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show weekend showings from Friday, Oct. 25 - Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
SCVNews.com