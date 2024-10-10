Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open

Dangling Carrot Creatives’ Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Crafted by professionals from the movie industry, dare to venture into the 13-room spine-chilling haunted house walkthrough. Each twisted room drags you deeper into a living nightmare not soon forgotten. The decaying halls of the Institute are brought to life with cinematic expertise, unveiling terrifying creatures, ghastly experiments and chilling scenes that push the boundaries of fear. Every room reveals a new horror—from botched experiments to haunted gardens teeming with the undead and forgotten souls that will stop at nothing to make you scream.

This is more than a haunted house, it’s an immersive horror experience, designed by the best minds in the industry, testing bravery and leaving you haunted long after you leave.

The Institute of Fear is a research facility designed to pinpoint what terrifies, studying the lasting trauma caused by fear. It’s a grotesque gauntlet of 13 chambers and four scare zones, each exploring the most disturbing phobias. This crash course in terror, dubbed Horrorientation. If brave enough to survive, you’ll graduate with a diploma proving you’ve conquered the Institute.

The experience is heightened by volunteers from the local correctional hospital for the criminally insane, serving as your scare actors, all under the supervision of the hospital guards.

The event will continue through the month of October, open Thursdays 7 p.m. – Midnight, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Halloween week days and hours Sunday, Oct. 27-Wednesday, Oct. 30 7 p.m. – Midnight, Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tickets are $30.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Dangling Carrot Creatives website.

