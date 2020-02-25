Group of Young Adults Mistaken for Kidnappers

A group of young adults were mistaken for being potential kidnappers in Castaic Monday.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said they received a call Monday afternoon from a concerned citizen.
The citizen, according to officials, said there was a group of young adults who were acting suspiciously, and that it looked like a kidnapping.
Deputies, responding near Romero Canyon Road, went “Code 3,” or to use their lights and sirens, in order to respond as quickly as possible to an active situation.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the source of the call and understood exactly what was occurring and why there was some confusion.
“It was some young adults filming a video with all their camera equipment,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
While Miller said that it was unpermitted filming, deputies arrived on the scene and said there was no kidnapping underway.
No one was taken into custody, but law enforcement officials used what could have been a more serious situation to create a public service announcement.
“The (responding) deputy said if you think you have alarmed someone and they’re calling the police, it’s a good idea to call us and give us a heads-up,” said Miller. “Tell us who you are, where you are and what you’re doing.”
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Thousands of mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to commemorate NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others who were killed when their helicopter crashed in the Santa Monica Mountains last month.
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
The Los Angeles County Office of Education in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita will sponsor the Santa Clarita Hiring Spree and Community Resource Fair 2020 to employ hundreds of members of the Santa Clarita Valley community including; youth, veterans, individual with disabilities, CalWORKS participants and unemployed adults.
SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) on Monday announced the introduction of Senate Constitutional Amendment 9, or SCA 9, the "Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act," calling for a two-year budget cycle.
KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
As thousands gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
