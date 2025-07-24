Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events

Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.

The “Backyard Smoke & Sound” series features live music, beer tastings from local breweries and a special set menu of select smoked meats and crafted side dishes. The enxt series event on the Gunsmoke BBQ backyard patio will be held 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, featuring the Isla Vista Jazz Trio, an improv jazz/blues/rock combo performing out of Santa Barabara.

Regional brewery partner Ogopogo Brewing will present complimentary flights of its top beers as a unique tasting experience. Known for their award-winning line of beers, Ogopogo Brewing is run by craft beer-brewing veterans. Seating service required to receive complimentary beer flight tastings. No cover charge for this special evening.

Gunsmoke BBQ has also announced its fresh take on the dinner-with-wine-pairings concept with the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed event on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 6-9 p.m., featuring:

Smoked Beet Salad, paired with Sauvignon Blanc from Tarrica Vineyards

Smoked Chicken Slider, paired with Pinot Noir from Lapis Luna Winery

Mini Brisket Burger, paired with Zinfandel from J Dusi Vineyards

Brisket Pizza bit, paired with Petite Sirah from Santa Paula Cellars

Tri Tip Crostini, paired with Cabernet Sauvignon from Beckman Vineyards

Tickets for the “Uncork & Unwind” tasting and wine experience are $70 per person (plus online fees) and requires an advance ticket. Purchase online at: “Uncork and Unwind” Tickets, Sat, Aug 23, at 6 p.m. on Eventbrite. Seating starts promptly at 6 pm, final seating at 6:30 p.m. Seats are limited, so secure tickets early.

Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer is located at 817 East Main St. in Santa Paula, CA 93060.

Fore more information visit https://gs-bbq.com.

