H2scan Names Leon White New VP of Transformer Sales, Business Development

Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.

In this role, White reports to company President and CEO Dennis Reid and is responsible for global sales of H2scan’s hydrogen monitoring products within the transformer industry.

White joins H2scan from Qualitrol, a company focused on condition-based monitoring for utility assets, where he served as a senior sales manager in the Midwest U.S. region. Previously he worked as an application engineer and a sales manager at General Electric. White began his career as a substation design engineer at the electric utility company Ameren.

White has electrical engineering and MBA degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and is a registered professional engineer.

“Leon has 15 years’ utility experience and brings a wealth of knowledge, credibility and industry expertise,” Reid said. “He is a true believer in hydrogen monitoring and we’re excited to have him join our team, helping H2scan to finish out the year strong and go into 2021 stronger than ever.”

“Hydrogen monitors provide high value and low maintenance, which translates to increased reliability and decreased costs for utilities, particularly important during this time when companies must cut back on in-person monitoring of their transformers,” said White. “H2scan provides a world-class product no other company can compete with and has the talent to grow tremendously in the coming years. I look forward to playing a role in this growth.”

