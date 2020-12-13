H2scan Releases Latest Product, Delivers Real-Time Hydrogen Monitoring in Syngas

The HY-OPTIMA 2745 hydrogen specific analyzer is the latest product released by H2scan for its HY-OPTIMA line of sensors it announced Friday.

H2scan, a leading provider of proven proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, designed the product to deliver real-time measurements of hydrogen levels in synthesis gas (syngas) with no cross-sensitivity to high concentrations of CO.

Increasing global energy demand has driven interest in syngas, which can be used as an alternative energy fuel. Syngas also provides a way to turn waste gases, such as CO2 produced by power plants or factories, into usable fuels.

Syngas is composed mainly of carbon monoxide and hydrogen, with carbon dioxide sometimes also present. There are various methods of producing syngas, such as gasification from different feedstocks (coal, natural gas, or biomass/waste products), partial oxidation, steam methane reforming, or autothermal reforming.

The most common use of Syngas is for the production of hydrogen, with the hydrogen then sold as a separate product and the residual gases recycled to be used as fuel for a steam methane reformer. Additionally, syngas can be used for the production of synthetic petroleum, as a fuel or lubricant for internal combustion engines or as an intermediate for the production of other chemicals.

Importance of HY-OPTIMA 2745 Hydrogen Measurement

Hydrogen measurement in syngas is important as it indicates the quality of the syngas produced. Historically, this was done using either a thermal conductivity device to measure hydrogen or by measuring the other components and assuming everything else was hydrogen. This assumption can result in costly inefficiencies in the production process.

H2scan’s HY-OPTIMA 2745 hydrogen-specific analyzer is the best measurement solution that provides a cost-effective and real-time measurement of hydrogen in syngas streams.

The solid-state, non-consumable sensor technology, that is used in thousands of successful installations worldwide, provides continuous hydrogen concentration data with no cross-sensitivity to other gases in the stream, including CO (up to 50% CO tolerant).

No reference or carrier gas systems are required to reliably and accurately report real-time hydrogen measurements with fast response times.

“The use of syngas is growing rapidly throughout the world, particularly where gasification can be used to produce high-value products from low-value feedstocks. Proper hydrogen measurement is absolutely critical in ensuring quality syngas production,” said Michael Nofal, VP Sales and Business Development for H2scan. “Real-time hydrogen measurement removes the uncertainty from this process, and having this information available in real-time allows syngas production to be tightly controlled to ensure process optimization.”

Real-time hydrogen measurement allows an end-user to adjust the hydrogen and carbon ratios to ensure maximum efficiency. For example, a typical adjustment could be adding water to increase the hydrogen percentage, or removing water to increase the carbon monoxide percentage.

Availability

Syngas-optimized HY-OPTIMA 2745 sensors are currently available for sale. For more information on H2scan and its hydrogen sensors, visit http://h2scan.com/.

About H2scan Corporation

H2scan was founded in 2002 and has its headquarters, sales, production and marketing staff in Valencia, California. The Company provides the most accurate, tolerant and affordable hydrogen leak detection and process gas monitoring solutions for industrial markets.

H2scan enables accurate monitoring and control functions for a wide range of applications, including control systems, safety monitoring and alarm systems. H2scan also provides portable, handheld configurations for easy leak detection and monitoring.

H2scan supplies its hydrogen process analyzer and hydrogen leak detectors to utility, petrochemical, refinery, and gas line companies, nuclear power plants, fuel cell, petroleum and other industrial organizations through distribution, or long- term supply agreements.

H2scan helps its customers meet safety, regulatory and process control requirements while doing critical hydrogen monitoring. H2scan’s customer base includes some of the largest manufacturing enterprises in the world including General Electric, DOD, ABB, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, NASA, Proctor & Gamble and more.

H2scan now holds 27 patents on its core technology, software and electronics and its products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.h2scan.com.