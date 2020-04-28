[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Haddad: Valencia Developer Looking to Attract Healthcare Businesses
| Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020

As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to “Come Home to Valencia.”

Company CEO Emile Haddad told investors in a letter Tuesday, filed with the SEC, that Five Point is looking to the healthcare sector to fill commercial space in its Valencia expansion west of Interstate 5.

“At our Great Park (Irvine) and Valencia communities, we have been focused on healthcare users/strategic partners for development opportunities on our non-residential land,” Haddad wrote. He pointed to City of Hope, which will anchor a large healthcare campus in Irvine, as “just one example of a blue-chip healthcare strategic partner.”

Even before the current crisis, healthcare was one of the key industries targeted for expansion by the SCV Economic Development Corporation. As an industry sector, it’s one of the area’s biggest employers. Five Point and its previous iteration, Newhall Land, have had considerable success in luring healthcare businesses to Valencia, and Haddad said he predicts even more demand for healthcare innovation and uses in the future. Here already with a major presence are Advanced Bionics, Boston Scientific, Bioness, Quest Diagnostics and the Alfred Mann Foundation.

According to the EDC, “Santa Clarita Valley’s strong private sector presence in medical devices, especially the abundance of researchers and other skilled professionals, is an incredible asset for the area. These skilled professionals, and similarly many entrepreneurial ventures within the industry, tend to seek out communities that are viewed as being supportive and innovative  environments.”

CEO Emile Haddad

As reported previously, Five Point has said it is well positioned to weather the current economic slowdown. Been there, done that.

“Our management team has been together through several market cycles,” he wrote. “During the Great Recession period of 2008-09, this same team repositioned the company’s current assets through some of the most complicated workouts. As such, it is in the DNA of the company to be prepared for unseen market shifts.”

Five Point’s long-term loans don’t come due until 2025, and “none of the company’s master-planned communities (such as Valencia) is encumbered with project debt,” the letter said.

Five Point has had most of its employees work from home since March 16, when the company implemented what Haddad called its “3-6-9 Plan.”

“It is simply a plan that assumes that revenues are going to be pushed back 3, 6, or 9 months and then assess which variable expenditures should be pushed back, accordingly. We immediately started implementing the first 3-month delay. As we monitor developments related to COVID-19, we will decide whether there is a need” for a 6- or 9-month delay. “Our hope is that this crisis will be over soon and that we will be able to go back to our original plan.”

The company has previously reported that it’s not a big problem if continued Valencia development is pushed back to the end of the year.

Five Point has scheduled an annual meeting by webcast on June 10. Shareholders will be asked to reelect former state Treasurer Kathleen Brown, former Irvine Company executive Gary Hunt and retired hedge fund manager Michael Winer to the company’s board of directors.

Luxor Capital Group LP, a New York-based hedge fund management company, continues to increase its position in Five Point; it now holds 17.7 of Class A common shares, equating to 8.2 percent of all outstanding common shares. As of Tuesday, Five Point’s biggest “owners” in terms of shares are the Florida-based developer Lennar Corp. with 39 percent, the private equity firm Castlelake LP with 17 percent, Luxor with 8.2 percent, and the equity firm Third Avenue Management LLC with 7.9 percent. Haddad owns 3 percent.

 
04-28-2020 Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
04-27-2020 May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
04-25-2020 Survey Finds Only 10% of SCV Businesses that Applied for PPP Received Funds
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
As the COVID-19 crisis sparks increased demand and innovation in the healthcare industry, Five Point Holdings LLC is telling healthcare businesses to "Come Home to Valencia."
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
Supervisor Kathryn Barger authored a motion that guides the directors of Public Health, Health Services, Mental Health and other appropriate departments to develop an action plan detailing measures needed to contain COVID-19 and outlining the prerequisites for relaxing the Safer at Home Public Health Order.
Barger Calls for Action Plan to Relax Safer at Home Orders
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 45,031 confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths.
California Tuesday: 45,031 Cases, 1,809 Deaths
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 20,976 Cases, 1,000 Deaths; 439 SCV Cases
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
In what has been a decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, on Friday, April 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a formal notice to CEMEX regarding the outstanding amount of $6.3 million owed to BLM.
City Reacts to BLM’s Formal Notice Demanding CEMEX to Pay Up
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Supervisor Kathryn Barger introduced a motion, co-authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis and unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, that outlines the framework for economic recovery and development in Los Angeles County following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barger Unveils Framework for County’s Economic Recovery
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
Antibody testing for novel coronavirus is now available to Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Exer, AFC Urgent Care Now Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
New York, N.Y. – The College Board awarded $1 million Monday to recipients of its first ever Complete Your Journey Opportunity Scholarship.
West Ranch Student Recipient of $40K College Board Scholarship
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Gloria Hope Mauldin.
UPDATE: Missing Valencia Woman Found
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Valencia's Fitucci Custom Cabinets will be holding a free meal event for families and individuals who are out of work due to COVID-19.
Fitucci Cabinets Holding Free Meal Event for Those Out of Work Due to COVID-19
Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Tuesday, April 28, in the following areas:
Air Quality Unhealthy in SCV for Sensitive Individuals
May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is partnering with Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery Company, Salt Creek Grille, The Local Pub & Grill, and Old Town Junction for a fundraising event.
May 4: Bridge to Home Virtual Chili Cook Out Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
A dog taken to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on April 20 has been reunited with its owners in San Francisco thanks a microchip, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.
DACC Reunites Stolen Dog with Its Humans in San Francisco
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
After a round of virtual interviews, the nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has chosen the top three winners in the 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards.
Lee, Egetoe, Miller Win 2020 SCAA Student Scholarship Awards
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México are teaming up to host a virtual, international student film festival May 1-10
May 1-10: CSUN, UNAM Virtual Film Festival
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 900 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths from the disease, with a minimum of 430 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 431 SCV Cases; Big Jump in Val Verde, 1st for Elizabeth Lake
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is calling for comprehensive measures that would strengthen protections for skilled nursing home residents and staff, who tend to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Supes to Weigh More COVID-19 Protections for Skilled Nursing Home Residents
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
California has had 43,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,755 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 43,464 Cases, 1,755 Deaths to Date
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board voted unanimously to name Dr. Pete Getz the new Director of Student Services.
Getz Named New Student Services Director for Hart District
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District's Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Thursday, April 30, from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.
April 30: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday announced their respective states are joining California, Oregon and Washington in the Western States Pact.
Colorado, Nevada Join Western States Pact
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
The Valley Industry Association will discuss "Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19" in a virtual Chancellor's Circle Business Briefing on Friday, May 1, starting at 10 a.m.
May 1 VIA Briefing: ‘Human Resources Strategies During COVID-19’
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
L.A. County’s 2020-21 recommended budget is a $35.5 billion spending plan expected to undergo extensive changes due to the COVID-19 crisis.
L.A. County 2020-2021 Budget Anticipates $2B Drop in Revenue
