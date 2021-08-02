Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 2, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Saturday morning that she’s planning to introduce a motion requiring all county employees “to get the vaccine or face weekly COVID testing.”

Hahn plans to introduce the motion at the Board of Supervisor’s upcoming meeting, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 10, according to the Janice Journal, the supervisor’s e-mail newsletter.

Hahn cited the federal government, state of California and other cities in the county when making her case for a vaccine mandate for the county’s workforce of more than 100,000 employees.

“As one of the biggest local workforces in the nation, we have real power to lead by example and model the change we wish to see. It is time we take that opportunity,” she wrote, telling readers to “stay tuned for updates.”

The county’s workforce includes the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provide public safety services for the city of Santa Clarita and the surrounding unincorporated areas that make up the Santa Clarita Valley.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents communities in the Santa Clarita, Antelope, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, is supportive of the proposal, according to Michelle Vega, a spokeswoman for Barger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...