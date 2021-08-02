Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees

Uploaded: , Monday, Aug 2, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Vaccination Day

Intensive Care Unit nurse Kathy Brady looks on as Pharmacist, Courtney Mattley, left, draws the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech, Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to Brady at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia on Thursday, 121720. Dan Watson/The Signal

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Saturday morning that she’s planning to introduce a motion requiring all county employees “to get the vaccine or face weekly COVID testing.”

Hahn plans to introduce the motion at the Board of Supervisor’s upcoming meeting, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 10, according to the Janice Journal, the supervisor’s e-mail newsletter.

Hahn cited the federal government, state of California and other cities in the county when making her case for a vaccine mandate for the county’s workforce of more than 100,000 employees.

“As one of the biggest local workforces in the nation, we have real power to lead by example and model the change we wish to see. It is time we take that opportunity,” she wrote, telling readers to “stay tuned for updates.”

The county’s workforce includes the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which provide public safety services for the city of Santa Clarita and the surrounding unincorporated areas that make up the Santa Clarita Valley.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents communities in the Santa Clarita, Antelope, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, is supportive of the proposal, according to Michelle Vega, a spokeswoman for Barger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

No Comments for : Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

    Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver

    2 mins ago
  • Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

    Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer

    44 mins ago
  • Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

    Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend

    2 hours ago
  • Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

    Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

    3 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause

    Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause

    3 hours ago
  • Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees

    Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)

    13 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)

    2 days ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 31)

    Today in SCV History (July 31)

    3 days ago
  • Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless

    Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless

    3 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.