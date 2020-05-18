[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Monday, May 18, 2020

 

Dr. Gene DorioA recent explosion burned many first responding Los Angeles City firefighters. News media personnel were at the scene and at the emergency room entrance where victims were taken. Family members were already there, distraught and grasping for contact as firefighters were wheeled into the hospital knowing this could be their final contact, as visitation is restricted. It was heart-wrenching.

COVID-19 has changed hospital visitation, and the fear of infection is paramount, especially in burn patients. How we safely open these doors is not an easy task, but in a recent “Annals of Internal Medicine” (May 5, 2020) from Harvard, a discussion was presented.

We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.

Taking temperature, nasal swabs, screening history is not adequate, as many people have no symptoms, and tests are unreliable. The article states: “Our halfhearted approach to endemic respiratory viruses is a source of harm to our patients and puts us at increased risk for COVID-19 infiltration.”

Please read the article, and let’s create a full-hearted approach to help open hospital doors to loved ones.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
Guimaraes Named New Lief Labs Chief Financial Officer
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COVID-19 Sunday, May 17: 958 Cases in SCV, 78,839 Statewide
April Home, Condo Sales, Listings Plunge as Pandemic Hits Region
Sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell sharply during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the region grappled with the “safer at home” orders implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
April Home, Condo Sales, Listings Plunge as Pandemic Hits Region
Princess Cruises’ Parent Lays Off Employees, Slashes Operating Budget
Carnival Corporation & plc, parent of Valencia-headquartered Princess Cruises, says it has made cuts to its operating budget and laid off or furloughed an unannounced number of employees while raising $6.4 billion in an offering of secured notes.
Princess Cruises’ Parent Lays Off Employees, Slashes Operating Budget
Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Newhall on Friday at approximately 11:33 p.m.
Stabbing Incidents in Newhall Leave 1 Dead; Detectives Investigating
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?
Margin of Error | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
L.A. County Saturday: 37,303 Cases, 944 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
L.A. County Saturday: 37,303 Cases, 944 in SCV
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
EPA Poised to Deregulate Contaminant Found in SCV, Elsewhere
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
California Saturday: 76,793 Cases; Over 1 in 10 Are Healthcare Workers
This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed.
This Isn’t 1918 | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?
Closing the Door on Families | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
Local Bank Helps SCV Small Business Secure PPP Loan After Big Bank Failed
