Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
Monday, May 18, 2020
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell sharply during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the region grappled with the “safer at home” orders implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
Carnival Corporation & plc, parent of Valencia-headquartered Princess Cruises, says it has made cuts to its operating budget and laid off or furloughed an unannounced number of employees while raising $6.4 billion in an offering of secured notes.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Newhall on Friday at approximately 11:33 p.m.
Some of us recall in the 1950s and ‘60s the “Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval.” How about an “FDA Seal of Approval” for testing, at least providing some level of confidence for the American people?
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
The science and technology of 1918 are ancient, while every day new information about COVID-19 is revealed.
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
PPEs are used by healthcare personnel to protect themselves and the patient. Why wouldn’t a family member be just as protected if taught the correct way to utilize PPEs?
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
