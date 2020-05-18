Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

A recent explosion burned many first responding Los Angeles City firefighters. News media personnel were at the scene and at the emergency room entrance where victims were taken. Family members were already there, distraught and grasping for contact as firefighters were wheeled into the hospital knowing this could be their final contact, as visitation is restricted. It was heart-wrenching.

COVID-19 has changed hospital visitation, and the fear of infection is paramount, especially in burn patients. How we safely open these doors is not an easy task, but in a recent “Annals of Internal Medicine” (May 5, 2020) from Harvard, a discussion was presented.

We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.

Taking temperature, nasal swabs, screening history is not adequate, as many people have no symptoms, and tests are unreliable. The article states: “Our halfhearted approach to endemic respiratory viruses is a source of harm to our patients and puts us at increased risk for COVID-19 infiltration.”

Please read the article, and let’s create a full-hearted approach to help open hospital doors to loved ones.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.