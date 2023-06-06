Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event

Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Zoom Room Dog Agility has graciously agreed to host Halfway to Home to help us adopt some dogs and raise some funds!
Halfway to Home hopes you can join them for some puppy love! It’s recommended to leave your pups at home simply to keep Halfway to Home’s dogs and others safe. Halfway to Home will provide the pups and you can see how they truly shine! As you know, rescue dogs have that special rescue magic! Zoom Room’s trainers will even have short demos to showcase their skills with our friendliest, athletic dogs.
The event will also have light bites and small vendor booths so you can relax and enjoy some yummy food as you shop around. Halfway to Home is hoping to bring the Santa Clarita dog-loving community together.
Things have been rough for the world of nonprofit dog rescues and Halfway to Home is so excited to have a moment to share in the pure joy of dogs. Thank you so much for all of your love and support. We hope we can put some faces to your names and come together to do some good for the love of the dogs. Tell your doggy friends and come have some fun with us on July 22!
Any local businesses interested in participating as a vendor or sponsor can message Halfway to Home on its Instagram at halfwaytohome_dog rescue.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, through their Grand Ovation program, honored Jim Sudik and Paco Vela on Thursday, June 1 by naming the dressing rooms at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts after the duo.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
By now you have no doubt heard about the waste hauler transition coming to the city of Santa Clarita. Beginning July 1, all residents in our city will begin the process of switching over to Burrtec Waste Industries for their trash service.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) successfully passed eight bills off the Assembly Floor, bringing her total number of bills now in the Senate to 11. Notably, more than half of her bills received bipartisan support.
In collaboration with the Saugus Unified School District, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce playground construction plans for Northbridge Park. The project aims to provide recreational space for Charles Helmers Elementary School students and the surrounding Northbridge community. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
