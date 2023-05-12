Hamilton Makes COC History at State Championships

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Alyssa Hamilton added another entry to her history-making weekend during day three of the California Community College Athletic Association Swim and Dive State Championships on Saturday at East Los Angeles College.

Already the most accomplished female swimmer in the history of the College of the Canyons Swim and Dive program after the championship meet’s first two days, on Saturday, May 6 Hamilton was back in the water looking for more.

The freshman from Hart High School was clocked at 53.62 in the 100-yard freestyle event to finish seventh in the final standings. That time broke Hamilton’s own school record established at the Western State Conference Championships last month.

The lone entrant from College of the Canyons, Hamilton finished the three-day state championship meet with a combined 27 event points. That tied her for 38th in the individual event standings and placed Canyons 27th in the field of 35 competing women’s programs.

Hamilton started the weekend by competing in the 50-yard freestyle event on Thursday, but narrowly missed advancing to the finals.

She then swam to a fourth-place result in the 200-yard freestyle event with a time of 1:57.15 on Friday.

That performance represented the highest finish in a state championship event for a female swimmer in COC Swim and Dive program history.

