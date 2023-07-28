Harper Signs NLI to Join TMU Men’s Basketball

Ty Harper has signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at The Master’s University.

After spending the last two years playing at the NCAA Division 1 level, first with the University of Louisiana, Lafayette and then Eastern Washington, Ty Harper returns home to the city where he was part of a championship team at Santa Clarita Christian School.

“A lot!” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr when asked what he likes about Harper. “He’s had a bumpy road so far with a couple of experiences where he didn’t get to fully show his talent. And in some ways he has humbled himself to come play for us, moving from Division 1 to NAIA, and I think that’s going to bode well for him. He’s coming into a pretty good team with some pretty good players, so he gives us a lot of depth. He’s going to be pretty explosive athletically, especially in the open court. And he can really shoot it from the three.”

Coming out of Santa Clarita Christian School in 2021, where he was a teammate with current TMU players Tiago Soares, Caden Starr and Kaleb Lowery, Harper was ranked by ESPN as a 3-star prospect. He had several Division 1 offers, including the University of Southern California Trojans. Now he wants to finish out the final two years of his career as a Mustang.

“I love the culture here,” Harper said. “Everybody believes in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and I love to be around people who believe in the same thing as me. As far as the team and staff, everybody is very motivated and they are really good at development. So I’ll get to grow and develop more than I need to and more than I’ve ever been developed at any D1 I played for.”

Starr is excited for what Harper will be able to bring the fans in The MacArthur Center as well.

“He’s going to have some highlight reel plays for us for sure,” Starr said.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...