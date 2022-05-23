Hart Appoints Bryan Wilson New Golden Oak Adult School Principal

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
Before joining the Hart District, Wilson was a science teacher and football coach at San Marcos High School in San Diego. He joined the Hart District in 2003 as a teacher at Sierra Vista Junior High School before moving on to Canyon High School as a science teacher and football coach. For the last ten years Wilson has served as an assistant principal at West Ranch High School where he had responsibility for the master schedule, professional development, academic intervention, special education, athletics and activities just to name a few areas.
“We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Bryan Wilson as the new Principal at Golden Oak Adult School,” said Hart District superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Mr. Wilson is a highly experienced and highly regarded assistant principal at West Ranch. With his strong leadership we are positioned well to serve the adult learning needs of our community through Golden Oak.”
Wilson has a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from CSUN and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Cal State University San Bernardino.
“My goal for Golden Oak Adult School is to continue to grow our school community through academic, career, and technical skills to help empower our adult learner preparations for post-secondary education,” he said.
Wilson will officially take over as Principal of Golden Oak Adult School on July 1, 2022.
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5,152 new positive cases Saturday, 4,750 new cases Sunday, and 2,476 new cases Monday countywide, with four additional deaths and 790 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at least five months after completing their primary series.
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with state and national partners on an international outbreak of monkeypox. On May 19 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a case of monkeypox in the United States in Massachusetts.
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.