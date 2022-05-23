header image

May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall
Hart Appoints Bryan Wilson New Golden Oak Adult School Principal
| Monday, May 23, 2022

Bryan WilsonThe William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.

Before joining the Hart District, Wilson was a science teacher and football coach at San Marcos High School in San Diego. He joined the Hart District in 2003 as a teacher at Sierra Vista Junior High School before moving on to Canyon High School as a science teacher and football coach. For the last ten years Wilson has served as an assistant principal at West Ranch High School where he had responsibility for the master schedule, professional development, academic intervention, special education, athletics and activities just to name a few areas.

“We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Bryan Wilson as the new Principal at Golden Oak Adult School,” said Hart District superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “Mr. Wilson is a highly experienced and highly regarded assistant principal at West Ranch. With his strong leadership we are positioned well to serve the adult learning needs of our community through Golden Oak.”

Wilson has a Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology from CSUN and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Cal State University San Bernardino.

“My goal for Golden Oak Adult School is to continue to grow our school community through academic, career, and technical skills to help empower our adult learner preparations for post-secondary education,” he said.

Wilson will officially take over as Principal of Golden Oak Adult School on July 1, 2022.
