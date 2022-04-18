Hart Board Honors Junior ROTC Program Cadets for Achievements

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized cadets from the Golden Valley High School and Valencia High School Air Force Junior ROTC programs at the board’s regular meeting on April 13.

Cadets from Golden Valley’s Junior ROTC program were recognized by the board for receiving the highest rating attainable on their recent unit assessment.

The Junior ROTC instructors and cadets of the Golden Valley program, including cadets from Canyon, Golden Valley, and Hart high schools, earned an overall unit assessment score of “Exceeds Standards,” the highest rating attainable, during their evaluation on Jan. 21, 2022.

Also recognized at the meeting were cadets from Valencia’s StellarXplorers and Academic Bowl teams were recognized for advancing to the national championships in each of their competitions.

Cadets from the Valencia program, including cadets from Academy of the Canyons, Castaic, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch high schools, received the highest team score in the semi-finals of the StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition and are one of 10 teams nationwide who will move on to the finals in Houston.

