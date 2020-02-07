[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
| Friday, Feb 7, 2020
courage -- The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board recognizes Saugus High School students and staff who acted courageously during last year's shooting on campus at the start of their meeting Wednesday night, February 05, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board recognizes Saugus High School students and staff who acted courageously during last year's shooting on campus at the start of their meeting Wednesday night, February 05, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman facilitated the special recognition portion of the meeting by highlighting 14 students and seven staff members of Saugus High School who responded to the needs of others during the Saugus High shooting on Nov. 14.

“It has been nearly (three) months since that terrible day at Saugus High School and despite the passage of time, we are committed to remembering those who were injured and those who were lost,” Kuhlman said.

Principal Vince Ferry called each student and staff member to the front of the room and provided an overview of how they displayed courageous behavior to help others in need.

“On this horrific day, the very best of Saugus High School stepped forward and shined brightly,” Ferry said.

courage - Hart District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter recognizes Saugus High School students and staff who acted courageously during last year’s shooting on campus at the start of their meeting Wednesday night, February 05, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

Hart District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter recognizes Saugus High School students and staff who acted courageously during last year’s shooting on campus at the start of their meeting Wednesday night, February 05, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

Students and teachers who aided other wounded students, communicated with first responders, barricaded entrances helped others evacuate were just some who displayed the courageous behavior Ferry highlighted.

Out of respect to the staff members who provided aid in the quad where the shooting occured, details were not mentioned, but Ferry said he’s never seen the courage and disregard for personal safety that was shown that day.

courage - Hart District governing board member Dr. Cherise Moore hugs Saugus High School teacher Kaytie Holt after she was recognized on Wednesday night along with other staff members and students for their courageous actions during last year’s shooting. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

Hart District governing board member Dr. Cherise Moore hugs Saugus High School teacher Kaytie Holt after she was recognized on Wednesday night along with other staff members and students for their courageous actions during last year’s shooting. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.

Certificates of recognition were given to each student and staff member and they were individually greeted by the board of trustees.

After, Kuhlman asked Ferry to come to the front of the room where he was recognized by the board for displaying “outstanding leadership qualities during a time of crisis.”

“Principal Vince Ferry has exemplified the best qualities of leadership since the tragedy,” Kuhlman said, “modeling courage, inspiring confidence and providing the comfort to so many whose lives have been changed forever as a result of this.”

courage

Ferry was gifted a tin Superman lunchbox (above) by Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter, who said Ferry is an avid collector of tin lunch boxes and “our Superman.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting

Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
FULL STORY...

City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School

City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction

Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Thursday, Feb 6, 2020
Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
FULL STORY...

Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day

Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
Feb. 18: VIA Special Election Candidates Forum for CA-25
Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction
Median construction on Valencia Boulevard will require lane closures near Tourney Road and Interstate 5 starting Monday, February 10, according to an alert from the city of Santa Clarita Friday.
Feb. 10-April 10: Lane Closures on Valencia Blvd. for Construction
March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
March 21: Annual Women’s Conference to Return to COC
Feb. 21: Tommy C & Black Widow Grease Band at Newhall Family Theatre
Santa Clarita rocker Tommy C and his Black Widow Grease Band are about to rock Santa Clarita with their singular Detroit sound on a night of family-friendly music at the Newhall Family Theatre on Friday, February 21.
Feb. 21: Tommy C & Black Widow Grease Band at Newhall Family Theatre
Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting
February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the February 11 agenda for the Council's regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall.
February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide
Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.
Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
Laurie Morgan is having a one-woman art show at Teacision & Art, located 24802 Orchard Village Road, #A-2, Santa Clarita, from now until March 15.
Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 responded to a four-car collision in Valencia Thursday.
One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
March 21: COC Women’s Conference
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
March 21: COC Women’s Conference
Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International invite you to celebrate with them at its 2020 Annual Awards and Installation Gala, 1940s-themed event.
Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants understand guidelines for filing State and Federal taxes to include any updated requirements.
Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
Two players from the 2019 College of the Canyons football team were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault following a recent incident in Stevenson Ranch.
Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
%d bloggers like this: