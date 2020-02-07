Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board recognizes Saugus High School students and staff who acted courageously during last year's shooting on campus at the start of their meeting Wednesday night, February 05, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman facilitated the special recognition portion of the meeting by highlighting 14 students and seven staff members of Saugus High School who responded to the needs of others during the Saugus High shooting on Nov. 14.
“It has been nearly (three) months since that terrible day at Saugus High School and despite the passage of time, we are committed to remembering those who were injured and those who were lost,” Kuhlman said.
Principal Vince Ferry called each student and staff member to the front of the room and provided an overview of how they displayed courageous behavior to help others in need.
“On this horrific day, the very best of Saugus High School stepped forward and shined brightly,” Ferry said.
Hart District Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter recognizes Saugus High School students and staff who acted courageously during last year’s shooting on campus at the start of their meeting Wednesday night, February 05, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
Students and teachers who aided other wounded students, communicated with first responders, barricaded entrances helped others evacuate were just some who displayed the courageous behavior Ferry highlighted.
Out of respect to the staff members who provided aid in the quad where the shooting occured, details were not mentioned, but Ferry said he’s never seen the courage and disregard for personal safety that was shown that day.
Hart District governing board member Dr. Cherise Moore hugs Saugus High School teacher Kaytie Holt after she was recognized on Wednesday night along with other staff members and students for their courageous actions during last year’s shooting. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
Certificates of recognition were given to each student and staff member and they were individually greeted by the board of trustees.
After, Kuhlman asked Ferry to come to the front of the room where he was recognized by the board for displaying “outstanding leadership qualities during a time of crisis.”
“Principal Vince Ferry has exemplified the best qualities of leadership since the tragedy,” Kuhlman said, “modeling courage, inspiring confidence and providing the comfort to so many whose lives have been changed forever as a result of this.”
Ferry was gifted a tin Superman lunchbox (above) by Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter, who said Ferry is an avid collector of tin lunch boxes and “our Superman.”
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
The Valley Industry Association will host a Special Election Candidates Forum for candidates registered to run for the open seat in Congressional District 25, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 11:45 a.m.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness and Balance.”
Santa Clarita rocker Tommy C and his Black Widow Grease Band are about to rock Santa Clarita with their singular Detroit sound on a night of family-friendly music at the Newhall Family Theatre on Friday, February 21.
Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union High School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.
Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.