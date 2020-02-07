Hart Board Lauds Saugus High Students, Staff for Courage in Nov. 14 Shooting

Students and staff members from Saugus High School were recognized for their courage by the superintendent’s office and board members of the William S. Hart Union School District during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman facilitated the special recognition portion of the meeting by highlighting 14 students and seven staff members of Saugus High School who responded to the needs of others during the Saugus High shooting on Nov. 14.

“It has been nearly (three) months since that terrible day at Saugus High School and despite the passage of time, we are committed to remembering those who were injured and those who were lost,” Kuhlman said.

Principal Vince Ferry called each student and staff member to the front of the room and provided an overview of how they displayed courageous behavior to help others in need.

“On this horrific day, the very best of Saugus High School stepped forward and shined brightly,” Ferry said.

Students and teachers who aided other wounded students, communicated with first responders, barricaded entrances helped others evacuate were just some who displayed the courageous behavior Ferry highlighted.

Out of respect to the staff members who provided aid in the quad where the shooting occured, details were not mentioned, but Ferry said he’s never seen the courage and disregard for personal safety that was shown that day.

Certificates of recognition were given to each student and staff member and they were individually greeted by the board of trustees.

After, Kuhlman asked Ferry to come to the front of the room where he was recognized by the board for displaying “outstanding leadership qualities during a time of crisis.”

“Principal Vince Ferry has exemplified the best qualities of leadership since the tragedy,” Kuhlman said, “modeling courage, inspiring confidence and providing the comfort to so many whose lives have been changed forever as a result of this.”

Ferry was gifted a tin Superman lunchbox (above) by Assistant Superintendent Kathy Hunter, who said Ferry is an avid collector of tin lunch boxes and “our Superman.”