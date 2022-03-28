Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz

Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.

He was recognized March 16 by the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board for his achievement.

Munoz had a strong showing for the Vikings, taking first place in three of Southern California’s most rigorous tournaments, including the Newbury Park Invitational, the Asics Southern California Challenge and the Laguna Hills Invitational.

He went on to take first place in the CIF Southern Section Southern Division Finals. Munoz finished in fifth place at the CIF Masters Tournament, which advanced him to the California State Tournament, where he finished seventh.

In the season, he compiled a remarkable record of 38 wins against only nine losses, with 17 victories coming by way of pin. Munoz continues the tradition of success that has been established by the Valencia Vikings Wrestling program.

Coaches Brian Peterson, Neil Jones and Anton Kalista were present to join the Board in recognizing Munoz for his outstanding contribution to Valencia High School and the Hart District.

