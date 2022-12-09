header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Hart Board Recognizes High School Marching Band Champions
| Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Hart District

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union School District recognized three Hart District high school marching bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Division Champions.

Castaic High School claimed the championship of Division 1A, Hart High School was named champions of Division 4A and Valencia High School won the Division 2A championship.

The board recognized and honored the bands during the public portion of the regular board meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Hart District Administrative Center in Santa Clarita.

The SCSBOA is the highest level of competition these bands can reach and is considered the Southern California championships.

The board extended recognition and congratulations to “Castaic High School Band Director Eugene Kim, Valencia High School Band Director Kelvin Flores, Hart High School Band Director Anthony Bailey, all their support staff and to the talented students of these high school marching bands for winning their organization’s highest honor.”

The championship competitions were held Nov. 19 in Southern California.

Six of the Santa Clarita Valley’s high schools competed in the 2022 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Championships,

In addition to Castaic, Hart and Valencia other SCV high school bands also earned recognition from the SCSBOA.

Saugus High School placed seventh out of the 12 competing bands in Division 4A.

Golden Valley High School placed fourth in Division 2A.

West Ranch High School placed fifth in Division 5A.

castaic high school

Hart High School

Valencia High School
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart Board Recognizes High School Marching Band Champions

Hart Board Recognizes High School Marching Band Champions
Friday, Dec 9, 2022
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union School District recognized three Hart District high school marching bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Division Champions.
FULL STORY...

iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO

iLEAD Announces Appointment of New CEO
Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022
iLEAD California Schools announced the appointment of its new CEO Amanda Fischer, who has contributed to the development of the organization and partner schools since 2018, when she joined as Executive Director of iLEAD California.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events

Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events
Friday, Dec 2, 2022
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Scholarship Foundation’s 2023 Applications Opening Dec. 1

SCV Scholarship Foundation’s 2023 Applications Opening Dec. 1
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Nearly a quarter of a million dollars will be available to graduating seniors in the William S. Hart District this year from the Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation and applications are available this Thursday, Dec. 1 from their website, www.scvsf.org.
FULL STORY...

Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard

Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School's "Keepin The Music Alive" field tournament taking home top prizes across the board. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,756 new cases countywide and 89 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies Presents ‘The Big I Do’ Event
The City of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies presents The Big I Do event, an all-inclusive wedding ceremony, where 15 (or more!) couples will say “I do” at the same time!
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies Presents ‘The Big I Do’ Event
LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Valley Station detectives are actively investigating a recent battery.
LASD SCV Station Detectives Investigating Recent Battery Report
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Host New Year’s Eve Prince Tribute
It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant.
The Canyon Santa Clarita to Host New Year’s Eve Prince Tribute
Flu Testing Now Available at State’s COVID-19 Test Sites
Given a rise in respiratory illnesses and the increase from medium to high levels of flu across the state, the California Department of Public Health is expanding its no-cost testing program for COVID-19 to include flu testing at the state’s COVID-19 testing sites.
Flu Testing Now Available at State’s COVID-19 Test Sites
Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
If you love nature and want to learn more about the natural areas of the Santa Clarita Valley consider volunteering to become a Docent Naturalist for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 10: Docent Training Begins at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
Hart Board Recognizes High School Marching Band Champions
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union School District recognized three Hart District high school marching bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Division Champions.
Hart Board Recognizes High School Marching Band Champions
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
UPDATE: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Person Unit is advising Sandra Leinett Adair has been found. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Sandra Leinett Adair, a.k.a. “Grandma.”
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Jeff Prang was sworn in as the 27th Los Angeles County Assessor on Thursday at the Monterey Park City Hall.
Jeff Prang Sworn in as 27th L.A. County Assessor
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
The Master's University freshman Kylee Sears has become the first athlete from TMU to qualify for the being held this weekend in Austin, Texas.
TMU Freshman Kylee Sears Competing at USA Swimming’s Junior Nationals
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting and will take place Thursday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
Travis Preston, California Institute of the Arts School of Theater dean and CalArts Center for New Performance executive artistic director, has been named to the Artistic Committee of the Wuzhen Theatre Festival.
CalArts Artistic Director Named to Wuzhen Theatre Festival Committee
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
The holiday season provides time for connecting with loved ones, gift giving and sharing meals, but it’s also important to consider the impact that your activities might have on the environment.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Take Green Holiday Quiz
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 75 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 17 additional deaths and 3,450 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Countywide Cases Continue to Surge
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Sheriff Robert Luna has appointed Jill Torres as interim Assistant Sheriff and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, overseeing budgeting and personnel for the Department.
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: