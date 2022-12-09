Hart Board Recognizes High School Marching Band Champions

The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union School District recognized three Hart District high school marching bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Division Champions.
Castaic High School claimed the championship of Division 1A, Hart High School was named champions of Division 4A and Valencia High School won the Division 2A championship.
The board recognized and honored the bands during the public portion of the regular board meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Hart District Administrative Center in Santa Clarita.
The SCSBOA is the highest level of competition these bands can reach and is considered the Southern California championships.
The board extended recognition and congratulations to “Castaic High School Band Director Eugene Kim, Valencia High School Band Director Kelvin Flores, Hart High School Band Director Anthony Bailey, all their support staff and to the talented students of these high school marching bands for winning their organization’s highest honor.”
The championship competitions were held Nov. 19 in Southern California.
Six of the Santa Clarita Valley’s high schools competed in the 2022 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Championships,
In addition to Castaic, Hart and Valencia other SCV high school bands also earned recognition from the SCSBOA.
Saugus High School placed seventh out of the 12 competing bands in Division 4A.
Golden Valley High School placed fourth in Division 2A.
West Ranch High School placed fifth in Division 5A.
