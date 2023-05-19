Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of two exceptional individuals as new assistant principals within our school district,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “We warmly welcome Briana Rivera who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success from her previous role as assistant principal. Equally exciting is the promotion of Lauren Dunn, an outstanding educator within our district, to the position of assistant principal. Together, their appointments reflect our commitment to fostering a diverse and talented cadre of leaders who will guide our students to new heights of achievement.”

Lauren Dunn has taught social studies in the Hart District at Sierra Vista Junior High School since July 2018. Prior to that assignment, she served as a history and language arts teacher in the Westside Union School District from 2009 to 2018. There, she was recognized as the Teacher of the Year in 2018 at Hillview Middle School.

During her time in the Hart District, Dunn has served in a leadership role in many areas for Sierra Vista, including their Community and Family Outreach Program, their New Teacher Orientation Program, curriculum development and adoption, and serving as a substitute administrator. Most recently, Dunn has served as a full-time substitute administrator at Valencia High School this spring semester. She has integrated into that administrative team and provided exemplary leadership.

Dunn has a Bachelor of Arts in History from California State University, Chico, a Master’s Degree in Education from Brandman University and an Administrative Services Credential from Loyola Marymount University.

Briana Rivera comes to the Hart District from the Antelope Valley Union High School District where she is currently serving as a vice principal at Antelope Valley High School. Before serving as a school administrator, Rivera taught science at the high school level in the same district from 2016 to 2021, while also serving in the roles of English Language Coordinator, professional development team member, School Site Council member, WASC Lead and Advanced Placement teacher.

Prior to her work in Antelope Valley, she taught science in the Burbank and Compton Unified school districts. Rivera has a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from California State University, Los Angeles and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and an Administrative Services Credential from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Both new assistant principals will officially begin their new roles on July 1, 2023.

